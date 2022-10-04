'It's time to close the door on that side of my career': Moeen Ali announces retirement from Test cricket

Moeen Ali has announced his retirement from Test cricket

After making himself available once again for Ben Stokes' team a few months ago, Moeen Ali has declared his retirement from Test cricket.

In limited overs internationals, the Worcestershire all-rounder, who serves as Jos Buttler's vice-captain, has confirmed that he informed England coach Brendon McCullum of his choice. Following the conclusion of the T20 series this week and the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia, England travels to Pakistan for a three-Test series in December.

Though Ali told the Daily Mail that test cricket is "hard work," he did admit that he is "enthusiastic" about the way that the Test side is headed under McCallum and captain Stokes. Since I'm 35, something has to give. It wouldn't be fair to change my mind and then struggle to give it my all because I want to enjoy my cricket.

"It's time to close the door on that side of my career. To play 64 Tests for England has been a privilege and a dream fulfilled. Watching the boys, I got the feeling this is how I've always wanted to play the game but the more I thought about it and discussed it with those close to me, I knew deep down why I was done."

Speaking of the Pakistan tour, he added: "That's a trip I won't be making sadly. It's not something I'm keen on doing any more. I've had an honest chat with Baz (McCullum) and I can't see myself being stuck in hotels for another month and playing to the best of my ability. Baz phoned me, we spoke at length and I said, 'Sorry, I'm done'. He understands, he knows the feeling."

The last of those 64 Tests came against India at the Kia Oval, days before his decision to call time on his international red-ball career.

He scored 2,914 runs, hitting five centuries, and claimed 195 wickets leaving him third on the all-time list of England Test spinners.

Adil Rashid was also offered the chance to return for the Pakistan series but rejected the proposal amid concerns over his long-term shoulder issues and potential workload.

The second leg of England's first tour of Pakistan since 2005, following the seven-match T20I series, sees them play three Tests in Rawalpindi (December 1-5), Multan (December 9-13) and Karachi (December 17-21).

