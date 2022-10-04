Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

'It's time to close the door on that side of my career': Moeen Ali announces retirement from Test cricket

Moeen Ali will remain in Test retirement after turning down another offer from England men's head coach Brendon McCullum to reverse his decision.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 05:17 PM IST

'It's time to close the door on that side of my career': Moeen Ali announces retirement from Test cricket
Moeen Ali has announced his retirement from Test cricket

After making himself available once again for Ben Stokes' team a few months ago, Moeen Ali has declared his retirement from Test cricket.

In limited overs internationals, the Worcestershire all-rounder, who serves as Jos Buttler's vice-captain, has confirmed that he informed England coach Brendon McCullum of his choice. Following the conclusion of the T20 series this week and the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia, England travels to Pakistan for a three-Test series in December.

Though Ali told the Daily Mail that test cricket is "hard work," he did admit that he is "enthusiastic" about the way that the Test side is headed under McCallum and captain Stokes. Since I'm 35, something has to give. It wouldn't be fair to change my mind and then struggle to give it my all because I want to enjoy my cricket.

"It's time to close the door on that side of my career. To play 64 Tests for England has been a privilege and a dream fulfilled. Watching the boys, I got the feeling this is how I've always wanted to play the game but the more I thought about it and discussed it with those close to me, I knew deep down why I was done."

Speaking of the Pakistan tour, he added: "That's a trip I won't be making sadly. It's not something I'm keen on doing any more. I've had an honest chat with Baz (McCullum) and I can't see myself being stuck in hotels for another month and playing to the best of my ability. Baz phoned me, we spoke at length and I said, 'Sorry, I'm done'. He understands, he knows the feeling."

The last of those 64 Tests came against India at the Kia Oval, days before his decision to call time on his international red-ball career.

He scored 2,914 runs, hitting five centuries, and claimed 195 wickets leaving him third on the all-time list of England Test spinners.

Adil Rashid was also offered the chance to return for the Pakistan series but rejected the proposal amid concerns over his long-term shoulder issues and potential workload.

The second leg of England's first tour of Pakistan since 2005, following the seven-match T20I series, sees them play three Tests in Rawalpindi (December 1-5), Multan (December 9-13) and Karachi (December 17-21).

READ| 'Speedy recovery to our...', BCCI wishes Jasprit Bumrah after Indian pace bowler officially ruled out of T20 World Cup

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Ranveer-Deepika, Saif-Kareena, Ranbir-Alia: Ahead of Brahmastra release, a look at Bollywood films of real-life couples
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Odia singer Murali Mohapatra collapses and dies while performing on stage, CM Naveen Patnaik mourns his demise
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.