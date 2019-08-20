'It's the right move and the absolute right time,' says Virat Kohli about ICC World Test Championship

India skipper Virat Kohli believes that the ICC World Test Championship is a right move taken at the right time as it will bring a lot of purpose to the format.

"The games are going to be much more competitive and it brings a lot of purpose to the Test matches you play. It's the right move and the absolute right time," ICC quoted Kohli as saying on Monday during CWI/WIPA awards night, which the Indian team attended as guests.

In the Championship, a total of 71 Test matches will be played across 27 series over a period of two years. The top two teams will then contest in the ICC World Test Championship final in June 2021 in the UK.

Australia and England, currently playing Ashes, have already started World Test Championship. Sri Lanka and New Zealand have also commenced the Championship.

Kohli said that in recent years the competition has already become competitive and now it is up to the players to take the challenge and aim for victories.

"People have been talking about Test cricket not being relevant or dying down. For me, the competition has gone up two-fold in the last couple of years. It's up to the players to take the challenge and go for victories," he said.

"That's going to be the essence of this Test championship as well. There will hardly be any boring draws. There will be exciting draws because everyone will want those extra points," Kohli added.

After winning both T20I and ODI series, India will now compete against West Indies for a two-match Test series, first match starting from August 22.