'It's ours this time': Ranveer Singh's message to Virat Kohli and co ahead of Pakistan clash in T20 World Cup goes viral

The day has finally arrived for the highly-anticipated blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The two sides have been the most consistent teams in T20I cricket since the last T20 World Cup in 2016 and this is the closest that they can match each other on paper.

Pakistan in the last few years have been let down by their batting in the ICC events and they have made their batting stronger, which has been one important reason for them winning more frequently. Their bowling has always been their strength but the inclusion of Mohammad Rizwan, the form of Babar Azam has helped the rest of the batting order to play their natural game and take on the bowling.

Even though in the warm-up games, they won one game and lost their second, their batters were able to put a score of 188 runs against South Africa, even though the Proteas chased it down. Skipper Babar Azam sounded very hopeful for his team's chances because of the form of his batters,

India, on the other hand, had a perfect build-up for the tournament winning both the warm-up games against two of the contenders for the trophy, England and Australia. With openers getting some runs under their belt and bowlers being able to restrict oppositions, India will be on cloud nine and will start favourites before the contest.

Ahead of the start of Team India's campaign, skipper Virat Kohli shared a picture from the photoshoot before the tournament on the eve of the high-octane clash. Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh commented on Kohli's pic wearing the blue jersey as he charged up the captain and the Indian team saying, '"Come on, boy! It’s OURS this time! let’s gooooooooo," accompanied with fire emojis.

Ranveer's comment was loved by fans as it went viral.