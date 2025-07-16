'It's not too late, please come back': India's World Cup winner urges Virat Kohli to reverse Test retirement after Lord's defeat

The plea comes as India now trails 2-1 in the five-match series, with the recent Lord's defeat highlighting concerns about the team's batting depth and composure under pressure.

In the wake of India's disappointing 22-run loss to England in the third Test at Lord's, a fervent appeal has been made to Virat Kohli to reconsider his retirement from Test cricket. Madan Lal, a former India all-rounder and a hero of the 1983 World Cup-winning squad, has passionately urged Kohli to reverse his decision, stressing that "there's nothing wrong with returning."

The plea comes as India now trails 2-1 in the five-match series, with the recent Lord's defeat highlighting concerns about the team's batting depth and composure under pressure. India, chasing a seemingly achievable 193 for victory, crumbled in their second innings despite a valiant unbeaten 61 from Ravindra Jadeja.

Virat Kohli had announced his retirement from the red-ball format in May 2025, concluding an illustrious 14-year Test career. During this period, he amassed 9230 runs in 123 matches at an impressive average of 46.85, including 30 centuries. His decision, reportedly stemming from mental fatigue rather than a dip in form, left a significant void in the crucial middle order.

Speaking to CricketPredicta, Madan Lal underscored Kohli's profound passion for Indian cricket. "Virat Kohli's passion for Indian cricket was unmatched. It's my wish that he should come back to Test cricket after retirement. There's nothing wrong with returning. If not in this series, he should make a comeback in the next," Lal urged, emphasizing the immediate need for his return.

Lal further highlighted the invaluable experience and leadership qualities that Kohli could impart to the younger generation of cricketers. "From my point of view, he should reverse his retirement. Because he can easily play for 1-2 years. It's about you passing your experience to the youngsters. You just left it. It's not too late. Please come back," he implored, making a direct and emotional appeal.

While current Indian captain Shubman Gill has showcased excellent form in the series, scoring over 500 runs, the Lord's collapse has intensified the debate about the team's ability to handle high-pressure situations, particularly with the bat. Many fans and cricketing pundits believe Kohli's presence could offer the much-needed stability, aggression, and match-winning prowess that was evidently lacking.

Kohli is in the UK following Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL win. He hasn't spoken about the increasing requests for him to return to Test cricket. Madan Lal's sincere request carries a lot of weight. India has a tough job getting ready for the fourth Test, which starts July 23 at Old Trafford in Manchester. The team is under pressure to tie the series.

