'It's not going to go ahead': David Warner gives his verdict on T20 World Cup amid COVID-19 crisis

The coronavirus outbreak has brought all sporting events to a halt as players are practising safe distancing.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 09, 2020, 04:56 PM IST

Australian cricketer David Warner has expressed his thoughts on how the forthcoming T20 World Cup might not go as scheduled amid coronavirus crisis across the globe.

The limited-overs World Cup, which is slated to be played from October 18 and November 15 at seven venues across Australia may likely get postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. 

While speaking at an Instagram live session with Indian opener Rohit Sharma, the Warner said, "The T20 World Cup is not going to go ahead I think with all things going on here."

The coronavirus outbreak has brought all sporting events to a halt as players are practising safe distancing to keep themselves safe.

"The issue for the World Cup is not so much the teams as the crowds and that's probably one of the hurdles we really have to consider and probably one that world cricket will look at pretty closely as well," ESPNCricinfo had quoted Colbeck as saying on the radio station SEN.

"We all know the difference in atmosphere when you see a filled stadium versus one that's empty... they will be some of the broader considerations."

"But in a team, since I'd like to think that we can build some protocols with the cooperation of the sport and the players, that's going to be extremely important, with appropriate quarantine and biosecurity protocols to see if we can make the competition go ahead," he added.

International Cricket Council (ICC) Chief Executive Manu Sawhney had previously claimed that the governing body will be consulting the Australian government on going ahead with the Men's T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia.

