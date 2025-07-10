'It's not a holiday': Gautam Gambhir backs BCCI's diktat amidst Virat Kohli's viral outburst

This comprehensive set of guidelines was introduced in the aftermath of India's disappointing performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia earlier this year.

The Indian cricket world is buzzing because the new head coach, Gautam Gambhir, is strongly supporting the BCCI's new rule. This rule is getting some pushback, especially from Virat Kohli, who recently talked about it. Gambhir's firm stance shows that the board wants to see more discipline in the team, mainly when it comes to player commitments and having family around during tours.

The BCCI's New Rulebook

Earlier this year, after India's bad showing in Australia, the BCCI came out with a 10-point plan. The part that's causing the most debate is the limit on how long families can stay during international tours. Now, for tours longer than 45 days, families can only join players for 14 days max. For shorter series, it's even less. The idea is to cut down on distractions and keep everyone focused on playing for their country.

Kohli's Emotional Response

Not everyone is happy with the new rule. Some big players are worried about it, and Virat Kohli is leading the charge. He said he was disappointed in an interview that's getting a lot of attention. Kohli said that family support is super important, especially during tough tours. He said that being able to go back to loved ones after tough matches really helps. He thinks that not having this support could hurt a player's mental health and how well they play. He also believes people on the outside don't always get how much families help.

"It's very difficult to explain to people how grounding it is to just come back to your family every time you have something which is intense, which happens on the outside. I don't think people have an understanding of what value it brings to a large extent. And I feel quite disappointed about that because it's like people who have no control over what's going on are kind of brought into conversations and put out at the forefront that, 'oh, maybe they need to be kept away',” said " Kohli said at the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit in March.

Gambhir's Firm Stand

However, Gautam Gambhir, known for his forthright opinions, offered a starkly different perspective. Speaking to Cheteshwar Pujara in an exclusive interview, Gambhir unequivocally backed the BCCI's directive. "Families are important, but you've got to understand one thing. You are here for a purpose. It's not a holiday," Gambhir stated, delivering a blunt assessment that resonated with many who believe in prioritizing national commitment above all else.

He continued, "You're here for a huge purpose. You've got very few people in that dressing room or in this tour that gets this opportunity to make the country proud." While acknowledging the importance of families, Gambhir stressed that the ultimate goal of representing the nation must remain paramount. "If your focus is towards making our country proud and you have a much bigger role than any other thing, and you're committed to that goal, that cause, I think everything else is fine. But for me, I think that cause and that goal is more important than any other thing."

