'It’s my personal thing': BCCI president Sourav Ganguly clarifies on Twitter post promoting IPL sponsor’s rival company

The newly-elected Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has been under a lot of scrutinies after his tweet on "My11circle", a fantasy cricket league.

But the former skipper claimed that him promoting a fantasy cricket league doesn’t breach any regulation

Ganguly on November 8 tweeted: “The #INDvsBAN series is on fire! The excitement continues in the 3rd match with series levelled. Will #TeamIndia keep up the winning streak or will Bangladesh bounce back? Beat my team on @My11Cirlce & Win Big. Make Your Team Now!”

Due to another fantasy league by the name of "Dream11" being the official partner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which is run under the administration of the BCCI, Ganguly promoting a rival company caused a lot of talks.

But the country's governing body of cricket head can not see a case of conflict in it.

“I don’t think there is any conflict in it, it’s my personal thing. Had I tweeted about Dream 11, it would have come under conflict of interest. I don’t see any conflict in that tweet,” Sourav was quoted by The Indian Express.

"Conflict of Interest is an issue. And I am not sure whether we will get the services of the best cricketers in the system, because they will have other options to avail," he had told reporters last month.

The "Prince of Kolkata" played 113 Test matches, 311 one-day internationals matches and captained India to 21 Test victories, has already been an administrator for his home state association.

Under Ganguly, India were able to break the 16-Test winning streak of Australia at the Eden Gardens. The match is fondly remembered as one of the greatest witnessed in the sport.

The former cricketer and commentator also headed the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) for three years and will resign from his post next year in September 2020 to undergo a necessary cooling off period.

BCCI members will also ask for an extended-term for president Ganguly and his team during the Board's Annual General Meeting (AGM) on December 1, according to the reports as well.