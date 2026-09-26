'It's my last World Cup': Virat Kohli reveals 2027 exit plan ahead of West Indies ODIs

Virat Kohli has indicated that the 2027 ODI World Cup could be his last World Cup for India, providing extra motivation ahead of the tournament. The star batter is set to return for the ODI series against West Indies and has declared himself ready for the 2027 campaign.

Virat Kohli just dropped a big hint about his future—he’s calling the 2027 World Cup his last for India. He also had plenty of good things to say about Shubman Gill, especially praising his leadership as captain. On top of that, Rohit Sharma has been talking about 'Mission 2027 World Cup' too.

Both Virat and Rohit are lined up to make their comeback in India’s colors as the Men in Blue take on the West Indies, launching the 2026-27 home season with a three-match ODI series. Thiruvananthapuram will host the first ODI on September 27. After the ODIs, they’ll move straight into a five-match T20I series, starting on October 6.

Ahead of the ODI opener against the West Indies, Virat spoke to JioStar and hinted this next World Cup run will be his final one for India. “The intensity of a 50-over World Cup is greater than anything. Because now, it's about 10 games at a T20 level of intensity. But you are playing 2.5 T20 games in one day,” he said.

He went on, “And to maintain that intensity for 10 games in a big tournament and World Cup is a big deal. Also now, it's in foreign conditions. It takes a lot out of you. For me, it's the last World Cup I'm going to play for India. And that is my motivation.”

“Like, you know, to leave everything out there. And of course, the goal is absolutely to win the World Cup. And whatever it takes, I'm absolutely ready,” Virat wrapped up. He was there when India won the World Cup in 2011, and he came painfully close again in 2023, only to fall short against Australia in Ahmedabad.

Talking about Shubman Gill’s captaincy Virat had some kind words: “Shubman, the captain, is still learning. He is still young in the role, but he has got the right perspective and the right kind of intensity to lead the Indian team.”

“He thinks of ways to get batters out in the field, which is always a sign of doing something different or staying a step ahead. He is not shy to use different kinds of fields, put guys under pressure, communicate the same to the bowlers, and bring in a certain kind of bowling attack,” Virat added.

'King' Kohli carried on, "He has got his plans very clear in terms of how he looks at us operating in the field. Of course, with more experience and understanding situations, the kind of calls you take are things that he will keep working on and improving, which everyone does in a leadership role."

“But he has got the desire to lead the Indian cricket team in the right way, which is the most important factor. So, I see him leading for a long time, and he will be absolutely fine,” Virat finished.

Rohit Sharma talks about the 2027 ODI World Cup

Rohit, one of India’s most experienced players weighed in on his own 2027 ODI World Cup plans. He said, "The thought will never cross my mind that the business I had is finished. As long as you're playing, there is always something to look forward to. And I'm looking forward to the World Cup, looking at what lies ahead for me."

"When the World Cup is played, when we play an ICC tournament, it has its own unique challenge, because you face different opponents, you play at different venues. So, you have to prepare differently, think in a different way, and that is the challenge," he said. Rohit put all the retirement speculation to rest by smashing 138 runs in an ODI at Lord’s, making history as the first Indian to score a men’s ODI century at the famous ground.

Also read| Hardik Pandya’s comeback delayed again! Fresh injury rules star all-rounder out of NZ T20Is, Australia A series