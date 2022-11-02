Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

'It's King Kohli's world..': Virat becomes highest run-scorer in T20 World Cup history, fans cannot keep calm

Virat Kohli became the highest run-scorer in the history of T20 World Cups, surpassing Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardene.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 02:49 PM IST

'It's King Kohli's world..': Virat becomes highest run-scorer in T20 World Cup history, fans cannot keep calm
Source: ANI Twitter handle

Virat Kohli on Wednesday became the highest run-scorer in the history of T20 World Cups, surpassing Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardene. The former Indian skipper shattered one of the biggest milestones in the history of World Cups. 

Jayawardene was at the top of the list with 1016 runs ahead of India's match versus Bangladesh, but Virat surpassed him on Wednesday, shattering yet another record, just like he has been doing since he first donned the Indian jersey.  

Fans on Twitter meanwhile couldn't control their excitement, as the BCCI, all the IPL franchises, and many others united their wishes for Kohli. 

READ| India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Match Live Cricket Score and Updates: Kohli-SKY again, Rahul out on 50, LIVE scorecard

Check how fans reacted to Virat Kohli's latest milestone:

At the time of writing, India were down four wickets, but Kohli was in the middle moving towards his fifty, which would be his third half-century of this ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
From Rashid Khan to Yuzvendra Chahal, here's look at spinners who can prove to be game changers in the ICC T20I CWC 2022
Streaming this week: Cuttputlli, Rings of Power, Vikrant Rona, binge-watch movies, series for this weekend
Bigg Boss 16: Meet Chhoti Sardaarni star Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia who's all set to enter Salman Khan's show
PCOS Awareness Month 2022: 5 facts about Polycystic Ovary Syndrome
Amid V and BLACKPINK's Jennie relationship rumours, a look at BTS' Jimin, Jungkook, RM, Suga's dating news
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical Illusion: Spot the leopard hiding in the bushes within 7 seconds
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.