'It's King Kohli's world..': Virat becomes highest run-scorer in T20 World Cup history, fans cannot keep calm

Source: ANI Twitter handle

Virat Kohli on Wednesday became the highest run-scorer in the history of T20 World Cups, surpassing Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardene. The former Indian skipper shattered one of the biggest milestones in the history of World Cups.

Jayawardene was at the top of the list with 1016 runs ahead of India's match versus Bangladesh, but Virat surpassed him on Wednesday, shattering yet another record, just like he has been doing since he first donned the Indian jersey.

Fans on Twitter meanwhile couldn't control their excitement, as the BCCI, all the IPL franchises, and many others united their wishes for Kohli.

Check how fans reacted to Virat Kohli's latest milestone:

At the time of writing, India were down four wickets, but Kohli was in the middle moving towards his fifty, which would be his third half-century of this ongoing T20 World Cup 2022.