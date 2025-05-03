RCB is currently 2nd in the IPL standings with 14 points. They have a chance to secure a playoff spot with a win against their rival, who is already out of the tournament.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's star batsman, Virat Kohli, has finally shared his thoughts on the intense rivalry between his team and CSK, as well as the experience of playing this match in their home ground. RCB is set to face off against CSK once again in their upcoming IPL 2025 clash, a game that has provided countless memorable moments for fans of both teams over the years.

Kohli, who has been a part of this intense rivalry since the first season, discussed what makes this match-up so thrilling, especially when played at their home ground. In a recent interview with JioHotstar, he mentioned the significant presence of CSK fans in the stadium, occupying a large section.

He acknowledged that the atmosphere during this match is always electric and one of the most exciting experiences for players and fans.

“I would say one team that, historically, I’ve felt we’ve had the most intense games with is Chennai Super Kings in Bengaluru. Because in Chennai, of course, there are Chennai fans—it’s just yellow and CSK fans everywhere. But to play against CSK in Bengaluru is something else because a lot of Chennai fans come to Bengaluru. CSK fans travel in huge numbers, so they buy tickets very early and take over a section of the stadium. So, there’s an intense atmosphere inside the stadium in Bengaluru when playing against CSK. And then, obviously, the game also gets very intense and competitive. That environment is the most exciting I’ve been a part of,” he said.

Every time @imVkohli faces #CSK, it’s a battle like no other!



The crowd, the stakes, the passion — it all comes alive at Chinnaswamy.



One last time this season, the icons step onto the field with everything to prove. #IPLonJioStar #RCBvCSK | SAT, 3rd MAY,… pic.twitter.com/Bqm7VMKbAb May 2, 2025

The upcoming match between RCB and CSK holds significant importance for the Rajat Patidar-led team as they strive to secure the top position in the points table. While CSK has already been eliminated from playoff contention, they will be playing for pride in this match. In their previous encounter this season, RCB emerged victorious over CSK on their home turf.

Also read| RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, team news, injury updates for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings