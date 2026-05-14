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'It’s going to finish one day': Virat Kohli’s retirement remark sparks massive buzz after match-winning ton vs KKR

Virat Kohli sparked retirement speculation after his emotional post-match remarks following a sensational unbeaten 105* against KKR in IPL 2026. The RCB star reflected on cherishing every moment in cricket as fans reacted strongly to his “It’s going to finish one day” comment.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 14, 2026, 03:52 PM IST

'It’s going to finish one day': Virat Kohli’s retirement remark sparks massive buzz after match-winning ton vs KKR
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Virat Kohli spoke freely after smashing an unbeaten 105 off just 60 balls in Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s win over Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026. The “Chasemaster” snapped a frustrating run of two straight ducks in style, raising his bat for his ninth IPL century and powering RCB to a much-needed victory.

Not surprisingly, Kohli walked away with the Player of the Match award. While collecting the honor, he sounded grateful and reflective. “Honestly, I’m just loving where I am right now. I know this journey won’t last forever, so I’m trying to soak it all in and enjoy every second,” Kohli said, looking both relieved and fired up at the same time.

He didn’t just stack up the runs—he stacked up records, too. This match marked Kohli’s 279th IPL appearance, more than any other player in the league’s history. He also became the fastest to reach 14,000 T20 runs, and his knock took him to a record 10 T20 centuries—the most by any Indian batter.

Also read| RCB vs KKR: Virat Kohli creates history, breaks massive record shared with MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma

When Ian Bishop brought up his long list of milestones, Kohli didn’t hold back. “Look, I just love batting. That’s really it. I’ve played this game my entire life, and I want to give everything I have till the very end. It’s a blessing to compete with the best in the world. I still get a thrill from timing the ball sweetly—that’s never changed. And honestly, facing pressure, feeling the heat, that’s why I play. That’s what makes you better, it builds character… The love for the game keeps me going. I have so much gratitude for it all.”

Krunal Pandya had recently predicted Kohli would bounce back strong after two ducks, saying he gets excited because he knows what’s coming next. Turns out he was right—after the match, Krunal posted a photo with Kohli on Instagram captioned, “I told you so,” just to hammer the point home.

With this win, RCB put themselves in a strong spot to make the playoffs. They have two group games left: Punjab Kings on May 17 and Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 22. KKR, though, face a tougher road—they’ll have to win all three of their remaining matches (Gujarat Titans on May 16, Mumbai Indians on May 20, and Delhi Capitals on May 24) just to keep their playoff hopes alive. The IPL drama isn’t done yet.

Also read| ICC rankings: Jasprit Bumrah rules Test bowling despite 5-month break; Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill sole Indians in batters' top 10

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