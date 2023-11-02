'It's going to be...': Rohit Sharma hopes to win next World Cup 2023 match against South Africa

The formidable Indian team is now gearing up to face South Africa at the iconic Eden Gardens on November 5.

India delivered a resounding reminder of their dominance, replicating the Asia Cup final's prowess as they outclassed Sri Lanka in the ongoing World Cup 2023 clash on November 2, Thursday. Led by Rohit Sharma, India set a daunting target of 358 runs, followed by a ruthless dismantling of Sri Lanka, who managed a mere 55 runs, at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. This triumph propelled India to the top of the points table, securing their seventh consecutive victory in the World Cup 2023. Notably, India became the first team to secure a spot in the World Cup 2023 semifinals with 14 points from seven unbeaten games.

The formidable Team India will now face South Africa at the iconic Eden Gardens on November 5, a Sunday. Looking ahead to the clash, Indian skipper Rohit, while acknowledging South Africa's strong form, anticipated an exciting match, saying, 'South Africa is playing some good cricket, and so are we, so it's going to be a good game," during the post-match presentation.

Despite his exceptional performance throughout the World Cup 2023, Rohit faced an early dismissal against Sri Lanka, departing after scoring a boundary on the very first ball. However, India's star-studded batting lineup: met expectations, amassing a commanding total of 357/8 in 50 overs. This feat was notable for being the highest World Cup score without any player reaching a century. Key contributions came from Shreyas lyer, who scored a rapid 82 off 56 balls, as well as Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill, who contributed 88 and 92 runs, respectively. Their collective effort marked India's fifth instance of surpassing the 350-run mark in World Cup history.

Rohit expressed his delight at achieving the primary goal of reaching the semifinals, giving credit to the top-order batters for posting a formidable total that dictated the course of the match. He stated, "I'm very happy knowing we have qualified for the semifinals, this was the first goal. But how we approached the seven games has been quite clinical, and a lot of individuals have put in the efforts, put their hands up and stood up. It was a good challenge for us to bat and put runs on the board. That's the kind of template you want to have when you want to score that many runs. Credit to the batters for getting to that total and then the seamers obviously.

Rohit also showered praise on Shreyas lyer, highlighting his mental strength and aggressive batting style, which played a crucial role in India's commanding performance. He mentioned, "Shreyas is a very strong lad, strong in his mind, and today he did what he is known for- take on the opposition and the bowlers. He's been working very hard on his game and today we saw what he's capable of.

Following India's aggressive batting display, it was the bowlers' turn to shine. India's potent bowling attack had Sri Lanka struggling at 3/4, with the formidable pace duo of Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah wreaking havoc. Mohammed Shami soon joined the onslaught, claiming a remarkable fifer and restricting Sri Lanka to a mere 55 runs. Bumrah concluded with impressive bowling figures of 8/1, while Siraj dazzled with 16/3.

Rohit expressed his satisfaction with the squad's overall performance, particularly lauding the seamers for their consistency and ability to excel in favorable conditions. He also mentioned the importance of entrusting the bowler and the keeper with the responsibility of making DRS reviews. In conclusion, India's dominant performance against Sri Lanka in the World Cup 2023 clash marked a significant step toward their goal of securing the championship. The team showcased their prowess in both batting and bowling, reinforcing their status as a formidable contender in the tournament.