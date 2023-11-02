Headlines

BB17: Salman Khan slams Isha Malviya over her relationship with Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar; says 'apni poori life...'

'Tried to present misleading narrative': BJP's Nishikant Dubey targets TMC MP Mahua Moitra

Delhi NCR chokes as Anand Vihar records 999 AQI; ‘hazardous’ haze engulfs Noida, Haryana, Punjab

'It's going to be...': Rohit Sharma hopes to win next World Cup 2023 match against South Africa

DNA TV Show: Analysis of the four fronts of Israel-Hamas war

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

BB17: Salman Khan slams Isha Malviya over her relationship with Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar; says 'apni poori life...'

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi pose with Allu Arjun, drop lovable photos after wedding; Ram Charan smiles with Pawan Kalyan

'Tried to present misleading narrative': BJP's Nishikant Dubey targets TMC MP Mahua Moitra

7 Magnesium rich foods you must have

Home remedies for piles

Lowest total in ODI World Cup history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

Virat Kohli's Birthday: Know How Eden Gardens Is Planning To Celebrate 'King's Day' | IND vs SA | WC

Shocking revelations! Ankita opens up about ex- bf Sushant Singh Rajput in the Bigg Boss house

IND vs SL: India vs Sri Lanka Match Preview, Probable Playing 11, Head-To-Head And Prediction | WC23

BB17: Salman Khan slams Isha Malviya over her relationship with Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar; says 'apni poori life...'

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi pose with Allu Arjun, drop lovable photos after wedding; Ram Charan smiles with Pawan Kalyan

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan opens up on why he lost Rajkumar Hirani’s Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots, says ‘hum dono ek dusre ke liye…’

HomeCricket

Cricket

'It's going to be...': Rohit Sharma hopes to win next World Cup 2023 match against South Africa

The formidable Indian team is now gearing up to face South Africa at the iconic Eden Gardens on November 5.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 02, 2023, 11:56 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India delivered a resounding reminder of their dominance, replicating the Asia Cup final's prowess as they outclassed Sri Lanka in the ongoing World Cup 2023 clash on November 2, Thursday. Led by Rohit Sharma, India set a daunting target of 358 runs, followed by a ruthless dismantling of Sri Lanka, who managed a mere 55 runs, at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. This triumph propelled India to the top of the points table, securing their seventh consecutive victory in the World Cup 2023. Notably, India became the first team to secure a spot in the World Cup 2023 semifinals with 14 points from seven unbeaten games.

The formidable Team India will now face South Africa at the iconic Eden Gardens on November 5, a Sunday. Looking ahead to the clash, Indian skipper Rohit, while acknowledging South Africa's strong form, anticipated an exciting match, saying, 'South Africa is playing some good cricket, and so are we, so it's going to be a good game," during the post-match presentation.

Despite his exceptional performance throughout the World Cup 2023, Rohit faced an early dismissal against Sri Lanka, departing after scoring a boundary on the very first ball. However, India's star-studded batting lineup: met expectations, amassing a commanding total of 357/8 in 50 overs. This feat was notable for being the highest World Cup score without any player reaching a century. Key contributions came from Shreyas lyer, who scored a rapid 82 off 56 balls, as well as Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill, who contributed 88 and 92 runs, respectively. Their collective effort marked India's fifth instance of surpassing the 350-run mark in World Cup history.

Rohit expressed his delight at achieving the primary goal of reaching the semifinals, giving credit to the top-order batters for posting a formidable total that dictated the course of the match. He stated, "I'm very happy knowing we have qualified for the semifinals, this was the first goal. But how we approached the seven games has been quite clinical, and a lot of individuals have put in the efforts, put their hands up and stood up. It was a good challenge for us to bat and put runs on the board. That's the kind of template you want to have when you want to score that many runs. Credit to the batters for getting to that total and then the seamers obviously.

Rohit also showered praise on Shreyas lyer, highlighting his mental strength and aggressive batting style, which played a crucial role in India's commanding performance. He mentioned, "Shreyas is a very strong lad, strong in his mind, and today he did what he is known for- take on the opposition and the bowlers. He's been working very hard on his game and today we saw what he's capable of.

Following India's aggressive batting display, it was the bowlers' turn to shine. India's potent bowling attack had Sri Lanka struggling at 3/4, with the formidable pace duo of Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah wreaking havoc. Mohammed Shami soon joined the onslaught, claiming a remarkable fifer and restricting Sri Lanka to a mere 55 runs. Bumrah concluded with impressive bowling figures of 8/1, while Siraj dazzled with 16/3.

Rohit expressed his satisfaction with the squad's overall performance, particularly lauding the seamers for their consistency and ability to excel in favorable conditions. He also mentioned the importance of entrusting the bowler and the keeper with the responsibility of making DRS reviews. In conclusion, India's dominant performance against Sri Lanka in the World Cup 2023 clash marked a significant step toward their goal of securing the championship. The team showcased their prowess in both batting and bowling, reinforcing their status as a formidable contender in the tournament.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

SA vs NZ: South Africa defeat New Zealand by 190 runs in World Cup 2023 match

'It was disappointing': Former India star opens up on ODI World Cup 2015 snub

This actress has given 7 disaster films, started career with 2 super flops, now richest actress in India, her fee is...

INDIA bloc to decide PM face after Lok Sabha 2024 polls: Mallikarjun Kharge

AFG vs NED, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Afghanistan vs Netherlands Match 34

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE