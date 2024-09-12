'It's genuinely a shame': BCCI face flak over lack of telecast for India B vs India C Duleep Trophy match

The absence of a second broadcast left fans frustrated, with one individual criticizing the BCCI for its failure to showcase two domestic matches simultaneously.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) faced significant backlash from fans for their decision not to telecast the Duleep Trophy match between India C and India B at the Rural Development Trust Stadium B, Anantapur.

Fans were particularly critical of the fact that only one match (India A vs India D) was being broadcast, while the other match, featuring star players such as Ruturaj Gaekwad, Rinku Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Rajat Patidar, and Sai Sudharsan, was being ignored.

Notably, the match also showcased the young talent of Musheer Khan, who made headlines in Round 1 with a remarkable double century on his debut. Additionally, the return of Ishan Kishan to playing XI added further intrigue to the game.

It's genuinely a shame that the richest cricket board can't even telecast two domestic games at the same time. After all the hype the Duleep Trophy got, it's absurd to think that you can only watch one of the two games.#RuturajGaikwad pic.twitter.com/A5zo5cFCdu September 12, 2024

A premier domestic tournament and there is no live telecast for the India B vs India C match! Ridiculous this from @BCCI @JayShah — Kaushik Arunagiri (@ka_kaushik) September 12, 2024

Whr areyou not showing Duleep trophy match india Bvs India C @JioCinema pls solve issue .....you are showing india A vs India D live match btt you are not showing india C vs India B what's the prblm @JioCinema pls give some valid reasons — Kunal Kumar (@KunalKu19188833) September 12, 2024

There has been no official confirmation as to why the India B vs India C match at the Rural Development Trust Stadium B is not being broadcasted. The absence of coverage for this match has sparked outrage among fans, especially considering that the India A vs India D match is being broadcasted without any issues. Speculations indicate that the lack of live cameras at the ACA ADCA Ground in Anantapur is the reason for the absence of live TV and online coverage for the India B vs India C match.

