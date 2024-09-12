Twitter
'It's genuinely a shame': BCCI face flak over lack of telecast for India B vs India C Duleep Trophy match

The absence of a second broadcast left fans frustrated, with one individual criticizing the BCCI for its failure to showcase two domestic matches simultaneously.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 12, 2024, 05:03 PM IST

'It's genuinely a shame': BCCI face flak over lack of telecast for India B vs India C Duleep Trophy match
Courtesy: X
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) faced significant backlash from fans for their decision not to telecast the Duleep Trophy match between India C and India B at the Rural Development Trust Stadium B, Anantapur. 

Fans were particularly critical of the fact that only one match (India A vs India D) was being broadcast, while the other match, featuring star players such as Ruturaj Gaekwad, Rinku Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Rajat Patidar, and Sai Sudharsan, was being ignored. 

Notably, the match also showcased the young talent of Musheer Khan, who made headlines in Round 1 with a remarkable double century on his debut. Additionally, the return of Ishan Kishan to playing XI added further intrigue to the game.

The absence of a second broadcast left fans frustrated, with one individual criticizing the BCCI for its failure to showcase two domestic matches simultaneously, despite being the wealthiest cricket board in the world.

There has been no official confirmation as to why the India B vs India C match at the Rural Development Trust Stadium B is not being broadcasted. The absence of coverage for this match has sparked outrage among fans, especially considering that the India A vs India D match is being broadcasted without any issues. Speculations indicate that the lack of live cameras at the ACA ADCA Ground in Anantapur is the reason for the absence of live TV and online coverage for the India B vs India C match.

Also read| Duleep Trophy 2024: Ishan Kishan silence critics with stunning century against India B on red-ball return

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
