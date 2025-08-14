Twitter
'It's bogus talk, they don't have...': Ex-India star on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli playing Vijay Hazare Trophy

Given that both veterans have retired from Test cricket and also from T20Is, their participation in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, which is a limited domestic competition, is neither mandatory nor a basis for their selection.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 14, 2025, 06:45 PM IST

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are poised to return to the field during the ODI series against Australia in October. The Indian cricket icons retired from T20I following their victory in the 2024 World Cup. They stepped away from Test cricket prior to the selection meeting for the England tour. The last time Virat and Rohit participated in international cricket was during the 2025 Champions Trophy, which India emerged victorious in. Ahead of their comeback in Australia, a report suggested that they may need to compete in the Vijay Hazare Trophy to secure their places in the national team.

The report further indicated that they could be considered for the 2027 ODI World Cup. However, a former Indian cricketer believes they must participate in the domestic tournament to maintain their positions.

"The chatter about playing the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the tournament will happen in December. What's the point? There are nine ODIs for India till the next IPL. That's about it. Just nine days of cricket action for you. You're not playing at all. You're not practising," Aakash Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

"Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli don't have to play the Vijay Hazare Trophy, they wouldn't be selected based on their performance in the tournament, let's be honest about this. It's bogus talk. If they had played Tests and left ODIs, staying in the groove would have been easier."

Virat Kohli last participated in the domestic tournament on February 18, 2010. He served as the captain for Delhi in the match against Services. Three years later, Virat returned to lead Delhi in the NKP Salve Trophy.

Rohit last competed in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in October 2018. He played in two matches for Mumbai during that season. Rohit was unable to participate in the final of the tournament due to the ODI series against West Indies.

The domestic tournament is set to commence on December 24. Virat and Rohit are scheduled to play six ODIs before the end of December. They may also participate in a few matches for their respective state teams prior to joining the national squad for the ODI series against New Zealand. The three ODIs between the two teams are scheduled for January 11, 14, and 18.

Also read| R Ashwin exposes 'Devon Conway' imposter, reveals how he almost gave away Virat Kohli's number

