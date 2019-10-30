'It’s becoming a trend now at NCA': India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar picks up yet another injury

India fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been out of the national team ever since Team India's West Indies tour in August.

And now according to reports, he is currently going through strength and conditioning programmes at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Although the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to officially give an update on Bhuvneshwar’s injury. But according to TOI, the Indian pacer is currently recovering from a hamstring and side strain.

BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad also did not mention anything about Bhuvi's absence from the T20I team for South Africa and Bangladesh series at home.

“It’s becoming a trend now at the NCA. As it is, the institution is fighting a label of just being a rehab centre and these cases keep coming up. Saha lost a good year and half of his career,” a top BCCI official told TOI.

Previously, NCA were also criticised for handling Prithvi Shaw case very poorly after the cricketer failed to pass the dope tested.

“If Bhuvneshwar’s injury is not as serious, they must come up with a clear explanation why it is taking him so long to get back on the field. The board announced that Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya needed to travel to England. Bumrah didn’t even need surgery,” the official added.

Also read Official: Cricket Australia appoints Andrew McDonald as new assistant coach

The report also claimed that Bhuvneshwar has been carrying the same injury ever since July last year.

“He was not treated properly. His injury was allowed to aggravate because the team wanted to take him to the World Cup. He is still one of the first choices for white-ball cricket but he needs to get back on to the field before building up for next year’s T20 World Cup,” a source said.