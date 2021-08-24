‘It’s a shocking news, will definitely talk to Virat Kohli', says coach Rajkumar Sharma - Details inside

Team India skipper Virat Kohli is not in a very good form for the past few months and his bad form continued in the first two Tests against England too. Kohli started the 5-match Test series against England with a golden duck in Nottingham while at Lord’s, he scored 42 and 20. Kohli is now at 5th position on the latest ICC Test rankings and it is due to the lack of runs against Team India skipper's name.

Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma ahs expressed shock over the news that his student has slipped to the fifth spot. Talking to a news channel, Sharma said that he was surprised to know that Kohli is now in top four in Test rankings.

“It is shocking news for me that Virat Kohli has fallen to the fifth spot. I was expecting that Joe Root would have probably gone ahead of him. I will definitely talk to him,” Sharma said.

Sharma also revealed the reaction of Kohli when he spoke to after India won the second Test by 151 runs at the Lord's. Sharma said that century is 'about to come' for Kohli.

“I don’t feel there is any need to motivate him because he is extremely motivated. When I had spoken to him after the last match as well, he was quite excited and was happy that they had won and was not too worried about his runs. When he has such an attitude, a big hundred is about to come,” he added.

Sharma lauded England captain Joe Root and expressed hope that there would be a good challenge between Kohli and Root in the rest of the series.

“It is not a challenge but he [Root] has batted fantastically. I have always said that that he is an amazing player because he has a very good temperament and technique in any case. When he plays on his home ground and especially against India, I feel he is extremely motivated,” Sharma said.

“I would say it is a challenge for Virat to chase Joe Root. I have full hope because I have known Virat from his childhood, he loves challenges. So, it is a good challenge and we will see a good contest in the upcoming matches,” he added.