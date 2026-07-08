'It's a reset': Gautam Gambhir fires back at critics amid Team India's lean patch

Under mounting scrutiny after Team India's recent struggles, head coach Gautam Gambhir defended his side, insisting the current phase is "a reset" rather than a crisis. The former India opener urged patience as the team continues its transition and focuses on long-term success.

Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir stood by his team after a tough run in the Ireland and England series. Even after four straight losses, Gambhir said that overhauling a squad takes patience and players need time to mature before the wins start showing up. The latest blow came in the third T20I—a record 125-run defeat—where India’s batting collapsed under the sheer pace of England’s Josh Tongue and Jofra Archer.

Chasing 202, India never settled. They folded for just 76 runs in under 12 overs, with Archer picking up 3 for 29 in three overs and Tongue grabbing 4 for 28 in four.

“In the process of resetting a side, performances like these are going to happen,” Gambhir told reporters after the game. “Players need space to grow, especially when you’re up against a quality team like England. We can’t expect results overnight.”

He admitted India still needs to figure out how to handle hostile fast bowling. “We have to get better against pace, no question. Today felt like an off day for our batters. In the first two T20Is, we managed scores around 190, so we know what we’re capable of,” Gambhir added.

Gambhir also pointed out that instinct and awareness often matter more than pure talent. “It’s not just about skill. Players have to read the game and adapt. Sometimes the wind shifts things, sometimes one boundary is much bigger. These details are easy to miss but can turn a T20 match.”

While the result stung, there was at least one bright spot. Prince Yadav, making only his second T20I appearance, impressed with his composure, picking up 2 for 30. Gambhir took a moment to highlight his effort: “The numbers look good, but what matters is when he bowled—during the Powerplay, at the death, under pressure. That says a lot about his temperament. He’s got a promising future.”

With England leading the series 2-0 after three games, the pressure is on. India faces a must-win fourth T20I at the County Ground in Bristol this Thursday.

Also read| VAR storm erupts! Alan Shearer, Garry Kasparov lead outrage after Argentina's controversial win over Egypt