'It's a real shame': Former India captain hits out at Ajit Agarkar, Gautam Gambhir over Sarfaraz Khan snub across formats

Former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar has criticised selectors Ajit Agarkar and Gautam Gambhir for overlooking Sarfaraz Khan across all three formats. The remarks have reignited debate around selection consistency and merit in Indian cricket.

Former Indian cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar did not hesitate to criticize the BCCI selectors for consistently ignoring Sarfaraz Khan, despite his impressive performances in domestic cricket and his valuable contributions whenever he was given a chance to represent India. Sarfaraz had to battle for his position season after season, ultimately earning his first Test call-up against England in 2023. However, following the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where he did not play a single match, he was removed from the squad.

The Mumbai batter has since dedicated himself to improving his fitness, losing a considerable amount of weight to achieve peak condition, yet he remains overlooked in India’s recent home Test series against the West Indies and South Africa, prompting concerns about the selection strategy.

Sarfaraz has participated in six Tests for India, accumulating 371 runs at an average of 37.10, which includes one century and three half-centuries.

Vengsarkar expressed his astonishment at Sarfaraz being passed over for India, emphasizing his steady performances both domestically and internationally, including a crucial partnership during his debut series with Devdutt Padikkal against England that significantly contributed to India’s Test victory.

"You know, the thing is, it's really baffing for me that why he's not pick in any format for India, when he has done well so consistently, even for India also when he got an opportunity. I watched him and (Devdutt) Padikkal batting together against England in Dharamshala. It was a crucial session. They batted beautifully and forged together an important partnership, which ultimately helped India win the Test match," Vengsarkar told the Times of India.

The Mumbai star batter has made an explosive start to the current Vijay Hazare Trophy, scoring 220 runs in just three innings, highlighted by an extraordinary 157 off 75 balls against Goa.

Despite being part of the tour to Australia for the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Sarfaraz was not given a single chance to play, leaving the former BCCI chief selector perplexed that a player of his caliber and adaptability is being disregarded in all formats by Ajit Agarkar and his selection committee.

"And after that (home series against England), he didn't get an opportunity (to play another Test). Of course, he was on the tour of Australia (the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy), but he wasn't given a chance at all.and that really baffles me, because he's a good enough player to play in all formats of the game. Such a talent has been ignored and neglected. It's a real shame!," Vengsarkar said.

Sarfaraz went unsold in two rounds of IPL auctions, but was later signed by CSK for an impressive sum of Rs 75 lakh. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he scored 329 runs over seven matches, which includes a century at an outstanding strike rate of 203.08.

Also read| Sara Tendulkar faces online scrutiny after Goa vacation video goes viral, netizens recall Sachin Tendulkar