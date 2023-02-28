File photo

Sachin Tendulkar is arguably one of the greatest to ever play the game of cricket and his contribution to team India and Mumbai cricket is inevitable and now Mumbai Cricket Association has decided to give a small token of gratitude to the Master Blaster.

On the occasion of his birthday on April 24, 2023, as he turns 50, the cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar will be commemorated with a giant life-size statue at the infamous Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Since the little master took his baby steps in cricket in his home city Mumbai and also played his last International match at the Wankhede in 2013, the venue for the statue couldn't have been better.



While talking to the national daily, Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) President Amol Kale said that Sachin has given his consent for the installment of his life-size statue in the stadium “It will be the first statue in Wankhede Stadium, we will decide where it will be placed,”

Talking to the ANI, Sachin looked really happy for what he called a pleasant surprise for him.

#WATCH | Mumbai: On his life-size statue being erected inside Wankhede stadium by MCA, Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar says, "Pleasant surprise. My career started here. It was a journey with unbelievable memories. Best moment of my career came here when we won 2011 World Cup..." pic.twitter.com/OAHPP7QkSB February 28, 2023



"Well it's a pleasant surprise. The president is here, Mr. Kale and the other committee members are going to join us in a while. We've come here to identify a spot. The idea was shared with me, and as I said it is a pleasant surprise. My career had started here and this is like the completion of a big circle," Tendulkar said while talking to ANI.