It's a plea to everyone: Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma request citizens to stay at home during nationwide lockdown

The coronavirus outbreak is causing a serious threat to life and Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared a nationwide 21-days lockdown. As the nation goes under lockdown, celebrated couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on Wednesday requested citizens to stay at home.

In a 51-second-long video uploaded on social media, Virat Kohli along with actor Anushka can be seen urging people to remain indoors and follow social distancing.

“These are testing times and we need to wake up to the seriousness of this situation. Please let us all follow what’s been told to us and stand united, please. It’s a plea to everyone,” Kohli captioned the video.

These are testing times and we need to wake up to the seriousness of this situation. Please let us all follow what's been told to us and stand united please. It's a plea to everyone pic.twitter.com/75dDlzT6tX — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 25, 2020

Welcoming the lockdown, Kohli requested countrymen to “stay at home” for the next 21 days. “As our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji just announced, the whole country is going into a lockdown starting midnight today for the next 21 days. My request will remain the same, PLEASE STAY AT HOME. Social distancing is the only cure for COVID-19”, Kohli tweeted.

The coronavirus outbreak in India is just increasing as more than 500 confirmed cases have been reported till now and 11 lives have also been lost.