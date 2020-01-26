It is your job to prove people wrong: Kapil Dev after Rishabh Pant receives criticism for his inconsistency

Rishabh Pant has been at the receiving end of criticism for his inconsistency for a long time.

Not just that, since he was hit on the head and suffered a concussion during Australia tour, he has not got to keep wickets for India as the team has gone ahead with KL Rahul for the T20I series against New Zealand.

Talking about the criticism the wicketkeeper has faced, legendary India all-rounder Kapil Dev in Chennai said that its the youngster's responsibility to turn it into praises.

“Pant is so talented. He cannot blame anybody. He has to look after his own career. The only way for him is to keep on getting runs and prove everybody wrong. When you are talented, it is your job to prove people wrong,” the World Cup-winning captain said.

“The players have to look after themselves. They should never give the option to the selectors to drop them or give them a rest.”

About KL Rahul donning the gloves, Kapil Dev said, “It is the team management’s call. I don’t know about these things. It is not my decision. The team has to decide who opens, who bats at No. 3 etc,” he added.

Currently, Kapil Dev is busy with promotions of the upcoming film, ‘83’, based on India’s historic victory in the 1983 World Cup in England.