'It is up to my employers': Sanjay Manjrekar finally breaks silence after being dropped from BCCI’s commentary panel

Former Team India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar finally broke his silence on Sunday (March 15) after being dropped from the commentary panel of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

According to reports, there is no clarity on the reason behind leaving Manjrekar out, however, authorities were said to be unhappy with his work.

The cricketer turned commentator has made many controversial comments over the years which include some on West Indies allrounder Kieron Pollard during the Indian Premier League (IPL) and on Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 which backfired massively.

Manjrekar took to Twitter and expressed his thoughts on how he has always considered commentary as a great privilege and accepts his exclusion like a professional.

“I have always considered commentary as a great privilege, but never an entitlement,” Sanjay's tweet read.

“It is up to my employers whether they choose to have me or not & I will always respect that. Maybe BCCI has not been happy with my performance of late. I accept that as a professional,” he added.

Manjrekar was also not present in Dharamsala during India's first ODI against South Africa. The other BCCI panel commentators Sunil Gavaskar, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, and Murali Kartik were, however, present at the venue, Mumbai Mirror reported.

The match was washed out without a ball being bowled and the remaining two ODIs have also been canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.