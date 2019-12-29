'It is their opinion': PCB refuses to 'get involved' in Danish Kaneria controversy

When Shoaib Akhtar revealed that Danish Kaneria was treated unfairly by his Pakistani teammates just because he was a Hindu during an interview, the cricket fraternity did not back down from criticizing the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for their lack of authority.

However, on Friday (December 27), the country's cricketing board decided to make comments over the matter.

PCB decided to distance themselves from the matter and claimed that neither they nor the “entire Pakistan cricket set-up” can provide any answers about the matter.

A board spokesperson also expressed his thoughts over the fact and said it's unfair to involve the PCB into this controversy.

"Look both Akhtar and Kaneria are retired players they are not contracted to us so they can do or say what they want. It is their opinion. And they are making allegations about behaviour of some players not about the entire Pakistan cricket set-up or board,” the PCB spokesperson was quoted as saying.

“Inzamam-ul-Haq, Rashid Latif, Younis Khan, Muhammad Yousuf, all these guys captained Pakistan when Kaneria was playing. They should respond to what Akhtar and Kaneria are saying. Why should the board get involved?”, the spokesperson added.

Former Pakistan players Iqbal Qasim and Mohsin Khan, have come out in support of Kaneria and urged the bowler to expose the names of the cricketers who mistreated him.

“If some players have mistreated Kaneria only because of his religion than they must be exposed,” Qasim claimed.

Mohsin said, “A player should only be judged on his cricketing ability and commitments to the team not his religion, colour or creed.”

Also read BCCI president Sourav Ganguly reveals TWO names who may already know about MS Dhoni's Team India future

Danish Kaneria was the only second Hindu player after Anil Dalpat to represent Pakistan in international cricket.

Among the list of bowlers, Danish Kaneria is fourth on the list with most Test wickets for Pakistan. He is behind fast bowlers Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, and Imran Khan.

After allegations of being involved in spot-fixing, Kaneria was given a lifetime ban by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).