'It is just about to get better': Hardik Pandya announces Natasa Stankovic's pregnancy, shares wedding photo

After he had shocked fans with this engagement with Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya now took to social media to share the 'good news' with everyone about his 'wife' being pregnant.

Hardik Pandya announced the same through his Instagram account on Sunday as he shared a picture of Natasa Stankovic with a baby bump. That's not all, he also shared a picture of the wedding ceremony.

The all-rounder posted candid photos on social media and revealed the news of the pregnancy through the caption.

He wrote, "Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes".

The cricketer had announced his engagement with the Serbian model and actor on January 1 this year. The duo had been on their year-end vacation to Dubai and returned home as a betrothed couple.