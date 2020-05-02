'It is going to take longer than what people might assume': Ashwin on resuming cricket

The fastest Indian to 350 Test wickets, also expressed his disbelief on ICC's plans to trim Test cricket by a day.

Team India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has revealed how he doesn't want a post-coronavirus world that is more eager organising T20 leagues at the cost of international cricket.

The veteran off-spinner also profusely dismissed the proposal of turning Test cricket into a four-day encounter.

"I really do hope that this (pandemic) does not transpire into something where you have more leagues and not much of international cricket because the borders are closed," Ashwin told Sanjay Manjrekar during an interview via video call.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak across the globe, Ashwin also claimed that he doesn't see cricket resuming anytime soon.

"I think we are still some distance away. In terms of the health of world cricket I think it is going to take longer than what people might assume," he said.

"So, that's an imminent possibility, but I don't know what the further future has in store," he added.

As the coronavirus outbreak has brought most sports activities to a halt, with players practising social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic.

Speaking about his fitness, Ashwin said: "If my body is in great space, I think Test cricket I just have another streak of great purple patch I am looking at."

"I believe I am a hardened professional in T20 cricket, and good at what I do. Wherever I play I will be able to deliver, with the experience that I have got and the courage that I have," he added.

"The thought of four-day cricket doesn't really excite me. I am a spinner and if you take a day out, I dont know if it's going to be healthy, you are taking out a very fascinating aspect of the game."