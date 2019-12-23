'It is a blessing': Sachin Tendulkar reveals who first started famous 'Sachin Sachin' chant

Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar set the standard extremely high for the modern-day cricketers. From becoming the highest run-scorer in the history of Test (15,921) and ODI (18,426) cricket, respectively, the former India batsman also holds the record for 100 international centuries.

The 46-year-old made his debut for India at the age of 16 and immediately became the country's favourite cricketer. He aggregated 34,357 runs across formats, which is more than 6,000 runs ahead of the second-placed former Sri Lanka cricketer Kumar Sangakkara.

Whenever he used to come out to bat, the stadium used to always echo with the legendary chant of 'Sachin... Sachin!' by his fans.

However, how you ever thought about who first came up with this chant?

The master blaster during his interview with Indiatoday reveiled that it was his mother, Rajni Tendulkar, who first came up with the chant.

"Do you know who started 'Sachin...Sachin'? My mother. When I was 5 or so and I was playing downstairs with my friends in front of our building, after 7.30 or so when the mother wanted me home and I did not want to leave the playground."

"That's when she used to stand in the balcony and go like.. Sachin...Sachin..you need to come now," Sachin said.

"During my playing days, I was superstitious and I did not want to count my runs. The moment you start counting the runs they don't come to you."

"Same thing with 'Sachin...Sachin'. Don't count just soak in whatever it is. The atmosphere was unbelievable. That is what I enjoy. It is a blessing. However much I thank people, it is never enough," he added.

At the age of 37, Tendulkar played his final World Cup that turned out to be a fruitful campaign for India. The Men in Blue defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets at home in the 2011 edition, which made Tendulkar a member of the World Cup-winning team and he ended up becoming India's leading run-scorer and second overall at the tournament.

He retired from the 50-over format in 2012. He scored his hundredth century in his second last match.

The master blaster last featured in Test against West Indies at home in November 2013, which was his 200th match.