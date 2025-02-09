New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra faced a distressing injury during the first ODI of the tri-series against Pakistan on Sunday. He suffered a laceration to his forehead, which caused bleeding and required his immediate exit from the field.

While New Zealand Cricket confirmed that he was otherwise in good condition, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) received backlash over the incident, with social media users calling on the International Cricket Council (ICC) to rethink Pakistan's role as the host for the Champions Trophy.

The incident took place in the 37th over of Pakistan's innings when Ravindra attempted to catch a ball hit by Khushdil Shah towards deep square leg. Unfortunately, due to the floodlights, Ravindra lost track of the ball, resulting in it hitting him in the face.

Get well soon, Rachin Ravindra



- Scary scenes at Lahore for all cricket fans. pic.twitter.com/uERdaUuWHb — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 8, 2025

For a brief moment, Ravindra seemed disoriented, with blood running down his face, which led to a silence enveloping the stadium. The medical team, along with the Pakistan team doctor, quickly rushed to his aid on the field. After several minutes of treatment, Ravindra was helped off the field with a towel covering his face, receiving a warm round of applause from the crowd at Gaddafi Stadium.

The incident raised concerns among social media users, leading to discussions about Pakistan's capability as a host nation for the Champions Trophy and placing responsibility on the PCB for the injury.

During an episode of Caught Behind, former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif disclosed that the primary concern was the utilization of LED lights at the venue. He explained that these lights emit a stronger glow, making it difficult to track the ball's trajectory when it travels flat. "The glow is more in such lights. Hence, when the ball travels flat, you are often unable to see it," he said.

How did @ICC allowed Pakistan's ground to host international matches??



ICC should ensure players safety and if Pakistan can't provide shift CHAMPIONS TROPHY to Dubai.



Prayers for Rachin Ravindra #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/77bvA7uqjv — KohliForever (@KohliForever0) February 8, 2025

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has issued an update on Ravindra's injury, expressing concern over his potential participation in the tri-nation series.

"Ravindra was forced from the field after being struck in the forehead by the ball attempting a catch in the 38th over," a New Zealand Cricket statement said.



"He sustained a laceration to the forehead which has been addressed and treated at the ground, but is otherwise well. He came through his first HIA (Head Injury Assessment) well and will continue to be monitored under HIA processes."

