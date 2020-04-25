'It has been 12 years': Skipper Virat Kohli answers the million-dollar question about his RCB future

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli answered the million-dollar question - if he will leave the Bangalore-franchise in the near future.

Kohli, during an Instagram Live session with his RCB team-mate AB de Villiers, claimed that he has no plans of leaving the side and wants to guide them to an IPL title.

The Team India skipper also labelled his 12-year journey with RCB as 'surreal'.

"It has been 12 years. It is such an amazing journey, so surreal. You have been here nine years yourself. For a lot of people, it's all about obvious we want to achieve the ultimate goal for the RCB," Kohli said.

"We have come close thrice but haven't made it. That's always gonna be our dream together and I was just thinking there is no way in any scenario that I can ever think of leaving this team, because of the love and care, the franchise has shown," he added.

Virat has represented RCB 177 times in the IPL, smashing 5,412 runs in the cash-rich tournament.

"You can feel emotional about the season going well or not but to have that loyalty with Bangalore, with RCB its quite surreal. Till the time I play IPL, regardless of how we play, I'll never leave this team," he further added.

The coronavirus outbreak has brought all sports activities to a halt and players are practising social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic. The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the governments all around are urging people to stay at home.

Both Virat and AB are integral parts of the RCB side for the 13th season of IPL, which BCCI decided to suspend until further notice, as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in India.

The opening match of this year's IPL was supposed to be played between the most successful teams of IPL - defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29.