'Iss tarah muh uthaake ilzaam lagaana...': Mohammad Amir lashes out at Ramiz Raja over ‘fixing’ remarks

Mohammad Amir, Ramiz Raja

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir slammed former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja for his comments on fixing. This comes after Raja said that individuals facing fixing allegations should not be allowed to return to the game.

Amir last played for Pakistan in a T20I against England in 2020, and he later declared his retirement from international cricket due to a lack of opportunities. The former pacer, however, has been permitted to practice at the National High Performance Centre under the current management of Najam Sethi.

In an interview, Amir gave an honest evaluation of the former PCB chairman's 'fixing' accusations.

“Vo bohot padhe likhe aadmi hai, koi nahi soch raha tha ki ye iss tarah muh uthaake kisi pe bhi ilzaam laga denge (He's a well read person, that's why no one thought that he would make such statements). With the way he talks, it feels only he is right and everyone else is wrong. Every person as their own opinion. 100 people will not agree with me, and maybe 10 will. Someone will like it and someone will not. But if you feel that only you are right and everyone else is wrong… that's not how it works,” Amir was quoted as saying by Hindustan Timess.

Despite being one of Pakistan's top pacers, particularly in white-ball formats, Amir was overlooked by the previous leadership. Furthermore, he was instrumental in the national team's victory in the 2017 Champions Trophy.

After failing to get along with the previous administration, Amir has been given the opportunity to wear the Green jersey under Sethi. The 30-year-old bowler has played in 36 Tests, 61 ODIs, and 50 T20Is, taking 119, 81, and 59 wickets in the three formats so far, and there is a chance that he may make his comeback to the national team.

Pakistan is currently playing a two-Test series against New Zealand, with the first game ending in a tie in Karachi. The series second and final Test begins on January 2.

