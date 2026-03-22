'Iss baar No. 6': Rohit Sharma fires warning to rivals with big promise to Mumbai Indians fans ahead of IPL 2026

Rohit Sharma has made a big promise to fans of Mumbai Indians ahead of the Indian Premier League 2026 season. The five-time champion skipper sent a strong message about the team’s ambition as MI aim to bounce back and return to their title-winning ways.

As the IPL 2026 season approaches, the Mumbai Indians (MI) organized a unique fan event called MI Mix on Saturday at the Jio World Garden, creating a vibrant atmosphere where players and fans could connect. The event featured captain Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, and former captain Rohit Sharma, who engaged with the audience and shared unforgettable moments. Fans were ecstatic to see their beloved players up close.

During the festivities, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav rallied the crowd to invite “Hitman” Rohit Sharma to the stage. Rohit was met with a thunderous welcome and expressed his gratitude for the unwavering support from fans. In return, he made a significant promise, vowing that the Mumbai Indians would strive to secure their sixth IPL title in the upcoming 2026 season.

The evening was filled with light-hearted and enjoyable moments. Rohit Sharma was spotted having a great time with his daughter, Samaira, as they danced together. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya was deep in conversation, while Deepak Chahar attended the event with his wife, enjoying performances from various artists across the nation. The event proved to be an ideal blend of cricket, entertainment, and fan celebration.

When the MI paltans arrived at the venue, T20 World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya took to the stage, but the fans were eagerly anticipating Rohit Sharma's appearance. As he delayed, the crowd began to chant his name loudly, showcasing their excitement and affection for him.

Once Rohit Sharma finally took the stage amidst the fans' enthusiastic cheers, he assured the Mumbai Indians supporters that he would bring home the sixth IPL trophy this season. He expressed his gratitude to the Mumbai crowd for their warm reception and stated, "I want to thank you all on my team’s behalf. Keep supporting us like you do every year. We love it. And in return, we will try to make it [title] number 6. Is baar Number 6 aapke paas laakar rakhein."

A PROMISE BY ROHIT SHARMA AT "MIX"



Rohit said "We will definitely try to bring Number 6 to you all". pic.twitter.com/Uzj7YXsc6A — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 21, 2026

At the MI Mix event hosted by the Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma was spotted having a delightful time at a concert with his daughter, Samaira. He held her close as they danced to the lively hip-hop beats, making for a touching moment. Meanwhile, captain Hardik Pandya was also captured dancing with his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, while engaging in a deep conversation. Additionally, pacer Deepak Chahar was seen enjoying the eventful night in Mumbai with his wife, Jaya.

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