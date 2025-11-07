FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeCricket

CRICKET

'Isn't Rs 4 lakh alimony enough?’: Supreme Court asks Mohammed Shami's estranged wife as Hasin Jahan challenges Calcutta HC order

Hasin Jahan has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Calcutta High Court’s alimony ruling in her case against cricketer Mohammed Shami. During the hearing, the Supreme Court asked, “Isn’t Rs 4 lakh alimony enough?” as the long-running legal battle between Shami and his estranged wife intensified.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 07, 2025, 07:56 PM IST

'Isn't Rs 4 lakh alimony enough?’: Supreme Court asks Mohammed Shami's estranged wife as Hasin Jahan challenges Calcutta HC order
The Supreme Court has issued a notice to Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami. This notice was prompted by a petition from his wife, Hasin Jahan, who is seeking an increase in alimony. The court has requested a response within four weeks, with the next hearing scheduled for the same timeframe. During the proceedings, the Supreme Court inquired of Hasin Jahan, "Is the amount of Rs 4 lakh not sufficient?" Previously, the Calcutta High Court had mandated that Mohammed Shami pay Rs 2.5 lakh monthly for their daughter and Rs 1.5 lakh for his wife. Following this, Hasin Jahan appealed to the Supreme Court to contest the ruling.

Hasin Jahan is challenging the Calcutta High Court's ruling in the Supreme Court, which stipulated that she would receive Rs 1.5 lakh monthly and Rs 2.5 lakh for her daughter as alimony. She argues that this sum is inadequate and is pushing for a higher alimony payment. The Supreme Court has also sent notices to the West Bengal government and cricketer Mohammed Shami regarding the petition.

In a prior ruling, the Kolkata High Court instructed Shami in July to provide Hasin Jahan and their daughter Ayra with Rs 4 lakh each month for maintenance.

The hearing concerning Shami's case occurred on April 21, 2025, with a decision rendered on July 1, 2025. According to the ruling, Hasin Jahan will receive Rs 1.50 lakh, while daughter Ayra will get Rs 2.50 lakh monthly. This financial arrangement will be retroactive for the past seven years.

Shami and Hasin Jahan were married in 2014. In 2018, Hasin accused the cricketer and his family of domestic violence. The couple welcomed their daughter on July 17, 2015, about a year after their wedding. Following the birth of their daughter Aira, Shami discovered that Hasin Jahan had been previously married and had two children from her first marriage.

Shami, who remains a key player for India in international cricket, has previously chosen not to discuss his personal life, emphasizing his desire to concentrate on his performance. "I have no regrets about the past. What’s done is done. I don’t wish to place blame on anyone - not even myself. My focus is solely on cricket," he stated in a past interview.

Both Shami and the West Bengal government must now provide their responses within four weeks, after which the Supreme Court will continue hearing the case in December.

