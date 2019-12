ISL 2019-20, NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Balsters Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for NEUFC vs KBFC

NorthEast United host Kerala Balsters in the Indian Super League tonight. The home will be desperate for a win and haven't won a game in a while.

Meanwhile, the visitors will also be looking win even though their season is done for the year.

NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Balsters: My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: S Roy

Defenders: M Rakip, R Pradhan, J Carneiro

Midfielders: P Triadis, S Cidoncha, K Prasanth, J Leudo

Forwards: R M Bouli, A Gyan, B Ogbeche

NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Balsters: Probable Playing 11

NorthEast United FC: Subhasish Roy Chowdhury (GK), Reagan Singh, Kai Heerings, Mislav Komorski, Nim Tamang, Jose Leudo, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Redeem Tlang, Martin Chaves, Panagiotis Triadis, Asamoah Gyan.

Kerala Balsters: TP Rehnesh (GK), Mohamed Rakip, Raju Gaikwad, Vlatko Drobarov, Jessel Carneiro, Mario Arques, Moustapha Gning, Seityasen Singh, R Messi Bouli, K Prasanth, Bartholomew Ogbeche.

NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Balsters: Match details

The match will be played on December 28, 2019, Saturday. It will start at 6:00 PM at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi.

The match can be viewed on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.