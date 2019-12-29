ISL 2019-20, Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for MCFC vs HFC

Mumbai City FC are winless in their past 3 matches, losing two and drawing one, will be looking to secure their fourth win in this year's Hero Indian Super League during their tonight's encounter against Hyderabad FC.

On the other hand, the Hyderabad franchise are yet to register a single away win this season and will definitely be looking to break their duck.

Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC: My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Amrinder-Singh

Defenders: S Golui, M Kilgallon, S Bose, P Chaudhari

Midfielders: M L Pereira, P Machado, R Fernandes, Rohit-Kumar

Forwards: A Chermiti, D R d Silva

Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC: Probable Playing 11

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh (GK), Pratik Chaudhari, Mato Grgic, Subhasish Bose, Sarthak Golui, Surchandra Singh, Mohamed Larbi, Raynier Fernandes, Serge Kevyn, Amine Chermiti, Modou Sougou

Hyderabad FC: Kamaljit Singh (GK), Adil Khan, Matthew Kilgallon, Gurtej Singh, Nestor Jesus Benitez, Rohit Kumar, Nikhil Poojary, Asish Rai, Giles Barnes, Bobo, Marcelo Pereira

Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC: Match details

The match will be played on December 29, 2019, Sunday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Mumbai Football Arena, Maharashtra.

The match can be viewed on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.