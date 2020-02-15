ISL 2019-20, Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for KBFC vs BFC
Kerala Blasters FC welcomes Bengaluru FC to the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Saturday in the Indian Super League.
The side from Bengaluru are coming into this tie in hopes of finishing in the top two places in the league.
The home side, on the other hand, are playing their last game at home this season.
Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC: My Dream11 Team
GoalKeeper: G Singh-Sandhu
Defenders: V Drobarov, J Carneiro, Juanan, H Khabra
Midfielders: S Cidoncha, Seityasen-Singh, D Delgado, E Paartalu,
Forwards: B Ogbeche, S Chhetri
Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC: Probable Playing 11
Kerala Blasters FC: Bilal Khan (gk), Lalruatthara, Gianni Zuiverloon, Vlatko Drobarov, Jessel Carneiro, Sahal Abdul Samad, Moustapha Gning, Sergio Cidoncha, Seityasen Singh, Halicharan Narzary, Bartholomew Ogbeche.
Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (gk), Rahul Bheke, Albert Serran, Nishu Kumar, Suresh Singh, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Ashique Kuruniyan, Udanta Singh, Deshorn Brown.
Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC: Match details
The match will be played on February 15, 2020, Saturday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi.
The match can be viewed on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.