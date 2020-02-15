Trending#

Delhi Elections 2020

CAA protests

Ind vs NZ

Nirbhaya

JNU

  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket


ISL 2019-20, Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for KBFC vs BFC

KBFC vs BFC Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC Dream11 Team Player List, KBFC Dream11 Team Player List, BFC Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online, Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC Head to Head.


Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC

Share

Written By

Edited By

Snehadri Sarkar

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Feb 15, 2020, 12:33 PM IST

Kerala Blasters FC welcomes Bengaluru FC to the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Saturday in the Indian Super League. 

The side from Bengaluru are coming into this tie in hopes of finishing in the top two places in the league.

The home side, on the other hand, are playing their last game at home this season. 

Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC: My Dream11 Team 

GoalKeeper: G Singh-Sandhu

Defenders: V Drobarov, J Carneiro, Juanan, H Khabra

Midfielders: S Cidoncha, Seityasen-Singh, D Delgado, E Paartalu, 

Forwards: B Ogbeche, S Chhetri

Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC: Probable Playing 11

Kerala Blasters FC: Bilal Khan (gk), Lalruatthara, Gianni Zuiverloon, Vlatko Drobarov, Jessel Carneiro, Sahal Abdul Samad, Moustapha Gning, Sergio Cidoncha, Seityasen Singh, Halicharan Narzary, Bartholomew Ogbeche.

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (gk), Rahul Bheke, Albert Serran, Nishu Kumar, Suresh Singh, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Ashique Kuruniyan, Udanta Singh, Deshorn Brown.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC: Match details

The match will be played on February 15, 2020, Saturday. It will start at 7:30 PM at  Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi.

The match can be viewed on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.