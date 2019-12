ISL 2019-20, FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for FCG vs KBFC

FC Goa will be looking to get back to winnings ways again after tasting defeat in the hands of Jamshedpur FC during their last outing in the Hero Indian Super League.

Goa's opponents for the night are Karela Blasters, who will be hungry for better results after managing to add only 1 point in their previous 4 IPL matches.

FC Goa vs Karela Blasters: My Dream11 Team

M Nawaz, S Fernandes, C Pena, J Carneiro, E Bedia, Jackichand-Singh, R K Praveen, S A Samad, F Corominas, B Ogbeche, Manvir-Singh

FC Goa vs Karela Blasters: Probable Playing 11

Kerala Blasters: TP Rehenesh, Mohamad Rakip, Raju Gaikwad, Jessel Carneiro, Abdul Hakku, Jeakson Singh, Sergio Cidoncha, Rahul KP, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Sahal Abdul Samad, Bartholomew Ogbeche.

FC Goa: Mohammad Nawaz, Seriton Fernandes, Carlos Pena, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai, Lenny Rodrigues, Edu Bedia, Jackichand Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Ferran Corominas, Manvir Singh.

FC Goa vs Karela Blasters: Match details

The match will be played on December 1, 2019, Sunday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi.

