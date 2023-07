ISL 2019-20, Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for BFC vs OFC

BFC vs OFC Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC Dream11 Team Player List, BFC Dream11 Team Player List, OFC Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online, Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC Head to Head.

Bengaluru FC are set to take on Odisha FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) tonight.

The home side are currently sitting 3rd on the table, just one point ahead of Odisha due to their unfortunate slip up against Mumbai in their previous match.



Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC: My Dream11 Team

G. Singh-Sandhu,Juanan, Nishu-Kumar, H Khabra, X Hernandez, M Tebar, J Mawhmingthanga, D Delgado, E Paartalu, A Santana, S Chhetri



Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC: Probable Playing 11

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Rahul Bheke, Albert Serran, Juanan, Nishu Kumar, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Muhammed Ashique Kuruniyan, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Sunil Chettri, Manuel Onwu.

Odisha FC: Francisco Dorronsoro, Shubham Sarangi, Gaurav Bora, Carlos Delgado, Narayan Das, Bikramjeet Singh, Marcos Tebar, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Xisco Hernandez, Nandhakumar Sekar, Aridane Santana.

Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC: Match details

The match will be played on January 22, 2022, Wednesday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru.

The match can be viewed on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.