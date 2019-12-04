ISL 2019-20, Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for BFC vs OFC

Bengaluru FC are set to take on Odisha FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) tonight.

While the Bangaluru side will be eyeing to secure the number 1 spot on the table, their opponents will be hoping to secure their new second win of the tournament.

Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC: My Dream11 Team

G. Singh-Sandhu, Juanan, H Khabra, S Sarangi, Nishu-Kumar, X Hernandez, R Augusto, J Mawhmingthanga, D Delgado, S Chhetri, A Santana

Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC: Probable Playing 11

Bengaluru FC: Sunil Chhetri, Gurpreet Singh Sandu, Albert Serran, Harmanjot Khabra, Juanan, Nishu Kumar, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Raphael Augusto, Udanta Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan

Odisha FC: Arshdeep Singh, Carlos Delgado, Diawandou Diagne, Narayan Das, Shubham Sarangi, Bikramjit Singh/Vinit Rai, Marcos Tebar, Xisco Hernandez, Nandhakumar Sekar, Jerry, Aridane Santana

Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC: Match details

The match will be played on December 4, 2019, Wednesday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune.

The match can be viewed on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.