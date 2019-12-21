ISL 2019-20, ATK vs Hyderabad Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for ATK vs HYD

ATK vs HYD Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, ATK vs Hyderabad Dream11 Team Player List, ATK Dream11 Team Player List, HYD Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online, ATK vs Hyderabad Head to Head.

Hyderabad will lock horns with ATK in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 later on tonight.

The home side is currently sitting at the bottom of the league table and will be hoping for a win tonight against an ATK team who are third and have won four of their past eight games.

ATK vs FC Goa: My Dream11 Team

Goal-keeper: A Bhattacharya



Defenders: P Das, P Kotal, A Garcia-Iniguez, Gurtej-Singh



Midfielders: M Pereira, E Garcia, M Soosairaj

Forwards: Robin-Singh, G Barnes, D Silva

ATK vs Hyderabad: Probable Playing 11

ATK FC Playing XI: Dheeraj Singh, Arindam Bhattacharya, Lara Sharma, Sumit Rathi, Anil Chawan, Carl McHugh, Agus, Pritam Kotal, Ankit Mukherjee, Anas Edathodika, Prabir Das, Komal Thatal, Edu García, Pronay Halder, Francisco Francisco Hernández González, Michael Soosairaj, Sehnaj Singh, John Johnson, David Williams, Balwant Singh, Jayesh Rane, Roy Krishna, Jobi Justin.

Hyderabad Playing XI: Kamalijt-Singh, Laxmikant Kattimani, Anuj-Kumar, Gurtej-Singh, Rafael Lopez, Sahil Panwar, Ashish Rai, Matthew kilgallon, Mohammad Yasir, Tarif Akhand, Laldanmawia Ralte, Nikhil Poojary, Marko Stankovic, Nestor Gordillo, Deependra Negi, Sahil Tavora, Rohit-Kumar, Adil Khan, Shankar Sampingraj, Abhishek Halder, Marcelinho Leite Pereira, Robin-Singh, Giles Barnes Barnes, Gani Nigam, Deyvison Rogerio Da Silya.

ATK vs Hyderabad: Match details

The match will be played on December 21, 2019, Saturday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi.

The match can be viewed on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.