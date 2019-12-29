Ishant Sharma reveals why MS Dhoni's captaincy didn't help Indian pacers 'achieve consistency'

Team India pacer Ishant Sharma has expressed his thoughts on why the fast-bowlers have been able to perform better under Virat Kohli's captaincy in the longest format of the game, in comparison to how they performed under MS Dhoni.

The 31-year-old made his Test debut back in 2007 under Rahul Dravid's captaincy and has also played under the leadership of Anil Kumble, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

Ishant during an interview on Saturday (December 28) claimed that the pacers under Dhoni's captaincy had no consistently due to the rotation policy of the team as the players also did not have "much experience" under their belts.

"Look during Dhoni's time, some of us didn't have that much of experience. Also the fast bowlers would be rotated a lot, that's also a reason that consistency as a group couldn't be achieved," Ishant told reporters after Delhi defeated Hyderabad in Ranji Trophy.

"But when Virat took over, we have all by then gained a fair amount of experience and that helped. Now when you play more, stay in that dressing room more, spend more time with the team compared to family, discussions are free and frank. And then you start enjoying when you go out there in the middle. That's a different feeling," he added.

In the past few years, Ishant has successfully established himself as one of the most trusted Team India's Test bowls.

The speedster also revealed the reason why he doesn’t bowl back of length deliveries anymore.

"From the beginning, I got a tag and people started calling me "workhorse", "workhorse". So seniors at that time would tell me that you need to bowl 20 overs and if you even give 60 runs, you will still end up getting three wickets."

"So that works on your mind that you have to bowl 20 overs. So you bowl back of length deliveries and batsmen start leaving those till they get set and then come back to attack you. And you end up giving away 80 runs," he added.

Ishant also spoke about how Jason Gillespie's training methods have helped him big time in recent times.

"Like first, I would put cones (on good length spots) during nets. But that's okay for a youngster, who wants to get his areas right but for someone like me, I need to see where my ball is finishing rather than where it's pitched."

"The practice is almost the same but the outcome is different. Gillespie's instructions ensured that my fuller delivery is faster now," he claimed.