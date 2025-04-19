IPL 2025, DC vs GT: Ishant bowled a bouncer that hit Ashutosh's shoulder, but the umpire ruled it not out. This led to a heated exchange between the two players.

During the clash between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday, a verbal altercation occurred between GT's seasoned pacer Ishant Sharma and DC's Ashutosh Sharma. The incident unfolded at the conclusion of the 19th over during the overbreak, just before the final over of DC's innings began.

In the penultimate over, Ishant delivered a short ball that grazed Ashutosh's shoulder before being caught by the wicketkeeper. GT appealed for a catch, but the umpire ruled it as leg byes, deeming it not out after reviewing the replays which showed that the ball did not make contact with the bat.

As Ishant walked past Ashutosh after completing his spell, he approached the batsman, seemingly questioning the umpire's decision. In response, Ashutosh gestured towards his shoulder, indicating where the ball had made contact.

In an attempt to calm Ishant down, Ashutosh rolled up his sleeve to reveal the spot where the ball had struck him. It remains unclear whether the exchange between the two players was lighthearted banter or a heated argument, but the incident quickly gained attention on social media.

Ishant bowled three overs for the team led by Shubman Gill, taking one wicket in the process. He dismissed Donovan Ferreira on the fourth ball of the 19th over. Ashutosh, batting at No. 6 for the Delhi Capitals, scored 37 runs, including 2 fours and 3 sixes off 19 balls.

His impactful innings helped DC reach a total of 203 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in 20 overs.

Captain Axar Patel was the top scorer for Delhi Capitals against GT, scoring 39 runs from 32 balls with 1 four and two sixes. Karun Nair and Tristan Stubbs contributed 31 runs each to DC's total.

Prasidh Krishna, playing for the hosts, finished with figures of 4 for 41 in four overs. His four-wicket haul on Saturday brought his total wickets to 14 in seven IPL 2025 matches, making him the current leader in the race for the Purple Cap in this year's IPL.

