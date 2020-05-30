Ishant Sharma finally reveals real reason behind him mimicking Steve Smith during IND-AUS Bengaluru Test

How can anyone forget the iconic incident of Ishant Sharma mimicking Steve Smith during India's Test match against Australia at Bengaluru back in 2017?

However, the Indian pacer has finally opened up about why he did it during India's second red-ball clash against the Aussies.

Ishant's on-field antics also left skipper Virat Kohli in splits and he was seen laughing his lungs out in the slip-cordon.

"It was a close game, people tend to do things after getting swayed by emotions, you do anything to upset the batsmen, whatever I could do to upset him, I did that, Smith upsets the bowlers a lot, we know if we dismissed him, then we could go on win the match," Ishant told opening batsman Mayank Agarwal on the series 'Open Nets with Mayank' hosted by bcci.tv.

"I was just trying to upset him and was thinking how to do it, I was just trying to get him out of the comfort zone, I was just trying to make him uncomfortable," he added.

Ishant also added how Kohli loves whenever any of his players show aggression on the field.

"Virat is an aggressive caption, he loves it whenever you show aggression, he just said do whatever you want to, just don't get banned," Ishant concluded on the matter of Smith.

Mayank also asked the Indian pacer whether he will do the same to Smith when India tours Australia later this year, he replied: "I am at a stage where I am looking to enjoy my cricket, I am enjoying my cricket, I am more focused to take wickets and win the match for India".

