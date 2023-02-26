Search icon
#IshanisMissing trends on Twitter, cricketer Ishan Kishan clarifies

Ishan had been the subject of much speculation on Twitter, with the hashtag #IshanIsMissing trending for some time.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 26, 2023, 08:41 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter

Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan took to social media to clear up any confusion surrounding his whereabouts on Sunday. Ishan had been the subject of much speculation on Twitter, with the hashtag #IshanIsMissing trending for some time. Many users tagged Ishan in their tweets, expressing their concern for his safety.

Taking to his official account, Ishan shared a video and revealed that the Ishan who had gone missing was a character from Yami Gautam's latest film, Lost. He clarified that the confusion had been caused by the similarity of his name to the character's.

Revealing that it was a promotional strategy, Ishan wrote, "Bohot confusion hai bhai. #IshanIsMissing but it’s not me. Thought of clearing the confusion. @yamigautam is finding Ishan in her film not me :) #Lost."

Yami Gautam's latest release "Lost" directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, has recently premiered on an OTT platform to much acclaim. Fans and critics alike have praised the film, with many hailing it as a must-watch.

Lost also feature Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam, Pia Bajpiee, and Tushar Pandey in pivotal roles. The film had its Asian premiere at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) and its international premiere at the 13th Annual Chicago South Asian Film Festival, where it was met with an enthusiastic reception.

Inspired by real-life occurrences, Lost is the gripping tale of a young crime reporter's relentless pursuit of the truth behind the mysterious disappearance of a young theatre activist. Written by Shyamal Sengupta and featuring riveting dialogue penned by Ritesh Shah, this investigative thriller will keep you on the edge of your seat as you follow the protagonist's journey to uncover the truth.

