Ishan Kishan's 10-six blitz, 49-ball century power Jharkhand to maiden SMAT title with 69-run win over Haryana

Ishan Kishan delivered a sensational performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final, blasting 10 sixes en route to a 49-ball century as Jharkhand registered a dominant 69-run victory over Haryana to clinch their maiden SMAT title in emphatic fashion.

Jharkhand made history on Thursday, December 18, by clinching their inaugural Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, defeating Haryana by 69 runs in the final held at the MCA Stadium in Pune. Captain Ishan Kishan took charge, smashing a remarkable century that propelled the East Zone team to maintain their momentum and secure a stunning victory in the championship match.

Batting first, Kishan, who is currently sidelined from the Indian team across all formats, rose to the occasion and showcased some extraordinary cricket in the middle overs. Jharkhand faced an early setback, losing Virat Singh in the very first over, but this did not alter their aggressive strategy, as they wreaked havoc in the middle.

Kishan's innings included 101 runs off just 49 balls at an impressive strike rate of 206.12, a performance that is sure to catch the attention of the selectors. With RP Singh and Pragyan Ojha watching from the stands, Kishan's display in the SMAT final makes him a strong candidate for a return to the T20I setup, possibly even before the T20 World Cup.

An added touch of uniqueness marked Kishan's century. He became just the second player to hit a hundred in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final, joining Anmolpreet Singh on that exclusive list. The significance of the moment was heightened: this was Jharkhand's inaugural SMAT final, and the captain was shouldering the responsibility under the most intense domestic spotlight.

Kumar Kushagra, batting at number three, also made a significant contribution. The 21-year-old scored 81 runs off 38 balls, while Anukul Roy from Kolkata Knight Riders added a quickfire unbeaten 40 runs off 20 balls. Robin Minz from Mumbai Indians chipped in with an unbeaten 31 runs off 14 balls, helping Jharkhand to a formidable total of 262 runs in their first innings.

On the flip side, Haryana put forth their best effort but chasing down 263 runs in a final is a daunting challenge. They attempted to adopt an aggressive style of play, which was essential, but lost wickets consistently, leading to a heavy defeat.

For Jharkhand, Sushant Mishra and Bal Krishna were the standout bowlers, each taking three wickets. Bikas Singh and Anukul contributed with two wickets apiece, as Jharkhand celebrated a historic triumph in the SMAT final.

