FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Ratan Tata's Mumbai's sea-facing bungalow ‘Cabins’ leased out for whopping amount

Ishan Kishan makes big jump in ICC rankings after T20 World Cup 2026; Sanju Samson, Jasprit Bumrah also climb

Who is Iddo Netanyahu? Why has Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's brother triggered controversy? Where is he amid Israel-Iran war?

IPL 2026: RCB vs SRH to kick off season in Bengaluru on March 28 as BCCI announces schedule for first 20 matches

India-bound cargo vessel attacked near Strait of Hormuz, Iran claims responsibility, 20 sailors rescued, three missing

'I don't like staying in s**t': Priyanka Chopra reveals why she left Bollywood, says she started feeling 'little limited'

Sona Mohapatra bashes 'son of Haryana' Badshah for controversial song Tateeree: 'You can challenge misogyny or profit from it'

John Abraham, Harshvardhan Rane begin filming Force 3 in Gujarat; latter apologises to crew for this shocking reason

Government claims 'enough' LPG stocks, urges consumers not to panic

BAN vs PAK, 1st ODI: Nahid Rana’s five-wicket haul powers Bangladesh to 8-wicket win over Pakistan, lead series 1-0

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ratan Tata's Mumbai's sea-facing bungalow ‘Cabins’ leased out for whopping amount

Ratan Tata's Mumbai's sea-facing bungalow ‘Cabins’ leased for whopping amount

Ishan Kishan makes big jump in ICC rankings after T20 World Cup 2026; Sanju Samson, Jasprit Bumrah also climb

Ishan Kishan makes big jump in ICC rankings after T20 World Cup 2026; Sanju Sams

Who is Iddo Netanyahu? Why has Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's brother triggered controversy? Where is he amid Israel-Iran war?

Who is Iddo Netanyahu? Where is Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's brother now?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Jasprit Bumrah Net Worth vs Sanjana Ganesan Net Worth: Who is richer? Know about their love story, age gap and more

Jasprit Bumrah Net Worth vs Sanjana Ganesan Net Worth: Who is richer?

Kuldeep Yadav marriage: How star cricketer fell in love with Vanshika Chadha? know wedding venue, functions, key details

Kuldeep Yadav marriage: How star cricketer fell in love with Vanshika Chadha?

Meet Farah Pahlavi: From Iran’s last empress to widow in exile, all about her Shahbanu journey amid US-Israel-Iran war

Meet Farah Pahlavi: From Iran’s last empress to widow in exile

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Ishan Kishan makes big jump in ICC rankings after T20 World Cup 2026; Sanju Samson, Jasprit Bumrah also climb

Ishan Kishan made a significant leap in the latest ICC T20I rankings after his outstanding performances in the T20 World Cup 2026. Fellow India stars Sanju Samson and Jasprit Bumrah also registered notable gains following their impressive displays during the tournament.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 11, 2026, 08:05 PM IST

Ishan Kishan makes big jump in ICC rankings after T20 World Cup 2026; Sanju Samson, Jasprit Bumrah also climb
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ishan Kishan has made a remarkable advancement in the most recent ICC T20I batter rankings, rising to the second position globally. He now trails only his fellow Indian teammate Abhishek Sharma, who holds the top spot, achieving the highest ranking of his T20I career.

Kishan concluded the tournament as India's second-highest run-scorer, accumulating 317 runs over nine matches. He recorded fifties against Pakistan, Namibia, and New Zealand, establishing himself as one of India's key players throughout the event. His reliability at the top of the batting order was crucial to India's journey to the championship. The latest rankings update highlights just how impactful he was during the tournament.

Sanju Samson also made significant progress, leaping 18 positions to reach 22nd place with a career-high of 637 points. This was a well-deserved recognition for a player who had to bide his time but made the most of his chance when it arrived.

Samson faced challenges in securing a place early in the tournament but truly found his rhythm when he played against the West Indies at Eden Gardens. From that moment, he continued to excel.

In three critical matches against the West Indies, England, and New Zealand, he scored an unbeaten 97 and two scores of 89. His knack for performing under pressure made him one of the most valuable players of the tournament in the final stages.

In other news, all-rounder Shivam Dube ascended four spots to 27th in the updated rankings. Meanwhile, Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan, who was the tournament's leading run-scorer with 383 runs, fell one position to third following Kishan's ascent.

Tilak Varma and captain Suryakumar Yadav were among the few Indian players whose rankings declined after the tournament.

Among bowlers, Bumrah, who was India’s joint-highest wicket-taker in the World Cup with 14 wickets, moved up one position to sixth, while Axar Patel, who took three wickets in the final and made two crucial catches in the semifinal against England, climbed six spots to enter the top 20, now sitting at 17th.

Also read| IPL 2026: RCB vs SRH to kick off season in Bengaluru on March 28 as BCCI announces schedule for first 20 matches

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Ratan Tata's Mumbai's sea-facing bungalow ‘Cabins’ leased out for whopping amount
Ratan Tata's Mumbai's sea-facing bungalow ‘Cabins’ leased for whopping amount
Ishan Kishan makes big jump in ICC rankings after T20 World Cup 2026; Sanju Samson, Jasprit Bumrah also climb
Ishan Kishan makes big jump in ICC rankings after T20 World Cup 2026; Sanju Sams
Who is Iddo Netanyahu? Why has Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's brother triggered controversy? Where is he amid Israel-Iran war?
Who is Iddo Netanyahu? Where is Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's brother now?
IPL 2026: RCB vs SRH to kick off season in Bengaluru on March 28 as BCCI announces schedule for first 20 matches
IPL 2026: RCB vs SRH to kick off season in Bengaluru on March 28 as BCCI announc
India-bound cargo vessel attacked near Strait of Hormuz, Iran claims responsibility, 20 sailors rescued, three missing
India-bound cargo vessel attacked near Strait of Hormuz, Iran claims
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Jasprit Bumrah Net Worth vs Sanjana Ganesan Net Worth: Who is richer? Know about their love story, age gap and more
Jasprit Bumrah Net Worth vs Sanjana Ganesan Net Worth: Who is richer?
Kuldeep Yadav marriage: How star cricketer fell in love with Vanshika Chadha? know wedding venue, functions, key details
Kuldeep Yadav marriage: How star cricketer fell in love with Vanshika Chadha?
Meet Farah Pahlavi: From Iran’s last empress to widow in exile, all about her Shahbanu journey amid US-Israel-Iran war
Meet Farah Pahlavi: From Iran’s last empress to widow in exile
Sanju Samson net worth: Know about T20 World Cup hero’s education, family, and luxurious lifestyle
Sanju Samson net worth: Know about T20 World Cup hero’s, family, and luxurio
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram: Bollywood couples blessed with baby girls
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda-Lin Lais
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement