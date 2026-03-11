Ishan Kishan makes big jump in ICC rankings after T20 World Cup 2026; Sanju Samson, Jasprit Bumrah also climb

Ishan Kishan made a significant leap in the latest ICC T20I rankings after his outstanding performances in the T20 World Cup 2026. Fellow India stars Sanju Samson and Jasprit Bumrah also registered notable gains following their impressive displays during the tournament.

Ishan Kishan has made a remarkable advancement in the most recent ICC T20I batter rankings, rising to the second position globally. He now trails only his fellow Indian teammate Abhishek Sharma, who holds the top spot, achieving the highest ranking of his T20I career.

Kishan concluded the tournament as India's second-highest run-scorer, accumulating 317 runs over nine matches. He recorded fifties against Pakistan, Namibia, and New Zealand, establishing himself as one of India's key players throughout the event. His reliability at the top of the batting order was crucial to India's journey to the championship. The latest rankings update highlights just how impactful he was during the tournament.

Sanju Samson also made significant progress, leaping 18 positions to reach 22nd place with a career-high of 637 points. This was a well-deserved recognition for a player who had to bide his time but made the most of his chance when it arrived.

Samson faced challenges in securing a place early in the tournament but truly found his rhythm when he played against the West Indies at Eden Gardens. From that moment, he continued to excel.

In three critical matches against the West Indies, England, and New Zealand, he scored an unbeaten 97 and two scores of 89. His knack for performing under pressure made him one of the most valuable players of the tournament in the final stages.

In other news, all-rounder Shivam Dube ascended four spots to 27th in the updated rankings. Meanwhile, Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan, who was the tournament's leading run-scorer with 383 runs, fell one position to third following Kishan's ascent.

Tilak Varma and captain Suryakumar Yadav were among the few Indian players whose rankings declined after the tournament.

Among bowlers, Bumrah, who was India’s joint-highest wicket-taker in the World Cup with 14 wickets, moved up one position to sixth, while Axar Patel, who took three wickets in the final and made two crucial catches in the semifinal against England, climbed six spots to enter the top 20, now sitting at 17th.

