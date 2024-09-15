Twitter
J-K Assembly Polls: Engineer Rashid's AIP, ex-Jamaat members form alliance

Ishan Kishan likely to get picked for Bangladesh T20Is if....

Ratan Tata's company earned Rs 23427 crore in 5 days after...

GNSS: Here's how India’s new GPS-based toll system will change your highway travel

'He wasn't a friend, he was very...': Former India cricketer makes bold claim about Gautam Gambhir

Cricket

Ishan Kishan likely to get picked for Bangladesh T20Is if....

After a two-match Test series starting this 19th, India will lock horns with the visitors in a three-match T20I series on home soil.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 15, 2024, 08:11 PM IST

Ishan Kishan likely to get picked for Bangladesh T20Is if....
India is set to make their on-field comeback in the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh, commencing on September 19. Following the Test series, the two teams will face off in three T20Is scheduled for October 6, 9, and 12. With only a brief three-day break after the T20I series, the Indian players will regroup in Bengaluru for the first Test match against New Zealand, starting on October 16.

Due to the tight schedule and lack of rest between the Test and T20I series, it is anticipated that several players may be rested for the white-ball series against Bangladesh. According to reports from PTI, Shubman Gill is likely to be rested for the series. Additionally, there is speculation that Ishan Kishan could make his return to the Indian team for the T20I series, potentially replacing Rishabh Pant. 

The selectors are expected to carefully manage the workload of the players, with Pant possibly being excluded from the Bangladesh T20Is. In his absence, Ishan could be brought back into the T20I squad.

Ishan, a left-handed batsman, has not featured in an international match since 2024. Despite being part of the squad for the South Africa tour in 2023/24, he withdrew before the Test series due to personal reasons. Following a break from the game and skipping the domestic season, Ishan missed the final round of the Ranji Trophy, resulting in the loss of his central contract.

Recently returning to domestic cricket, Ishan made a strong comeback by scoring a century for India C in the Duleep Trophy. Meanwhile, Sanju Samson, also participating in the Duleep Trophy, is expected to maintain his spot in the T20I team.

Also read| 'He wasn't a friend, he was very...': Former India cricketer makes bold claim about Gautam Gambhir

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
