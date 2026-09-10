Ishan Kishan leads East Zone to Duleep Trophy glory after 13 years, clinch title on 1st-innings lead

Ishan Kishan-led East Zone ended a 13-year wait for the Duleep Trophy, clinching the title by virtue of a first-innings lead in a dramatic finish. Here’s how East Zone scripted their memorable triumph.

East Zone clinched the Duleep Trophy for the third time ending a long 13-year wait. They faced South Zone in the final at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium. The match ended in a draw on September 10 but thanks to a monster first-innings lead East Zone took the trophy. Skipper Ishan Kishan led the way with a magnificent double century helping his side post a remarkable 708 in their first outing.

That massive total pretty much settled things early, leaving South Zone with far too much to do. The victory was East Zone’s first since their 2012-13 triumph—so for the players and their supporters it was a huge moment.

East Zone showed their intent right from the toss choosing to bat first and dominating from there. The top order built a solid foundation, then the middle order made sure to capitalize on a friendly Chennai track. South Zone, in response, managed just 336, conceding a hefty 372-run deficit.

South Zone captain Tilak Varma put up a brave fight with a gritty 99, but his team just didn’t have enough support. East Zone batted again to stretch their lead beyond 500, closing the door on any comeback. Bowlers Mukesh Kumar and veteran Mohammad Shami turned the screws with disciplined spells in both innings, keeping the South batters under control.

Ishan Kishan’s 270 stood out as the highlight of the final. The left-handed captain batted with complete authority, not just reaching his double hundred but smashing a few records along the way. He’s now the first East Zone batter and the first captain-wicketkeeper ever to score a double century in a Duleep Trophy final.

But this win wasn’t a one-man show. Opener Abhimanyu Easwaran chipped in with a steady 72, young Vaibhav Sooryavanshi provided a lively start with 44, and debutant Shikhar Mohan added a vital 85. Kumar Kushagra, another wicketkeeper-batter, smashed a century in the second innings. It was a full team effort that pushed their total past 700.

This title ends a 14-year wait for East Zone and puts them back on the domestic cricket map. The squad showed depth with the bat and discipline with the ball, especially in that crucial first innings.

For Ishan Kishan, that marathon knock was another stamp of authority—he crossed the 4,000-run mark in first-class cricket right there in the final. And with strong performances from the likes of Mukesh Kumar, Shahbaz Ahmed, and Anukul Roy during the campaign, East Zone wrapped up a memorable well-deserved championship.

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