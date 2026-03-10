FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

Ishan Kishan fires back at Kirti Azad’s ‘shame on Team India’ comment after T20 World Cup triumph

Recently, the 1983 World Cup winner alleged that Team India introduced a religious element into sports after several players visited a Hanuman temple following the T20 World Cup victory.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Mar 10, 2026, 09:17 PM IST

Ishan Kishan, Team India's wicketkeeper batter, recently gave a befitting reply to 1983 World Cup winner Kirti Azad over his controversial remarks on the Men in Blue. In a post shared by the former cricketer, he questioned skipper Suryakumar Yadav, ICC chair Jay Shah, and head coach Gautam Gambhir visiting a temple near the stadium with the World Cup trophy, leaving social media divided. Now, Ishan Kishan, who arrived in his hometown Patna after the World Cup victory, lashed out at Azad for his recent comments. For those unversed, Kirti Azad is a Member of Parliament from Trinamool Congress (TMC).

 

What did Kirti Azad say about Team India?

 

The cricketer-turned-politician took to his X handle and questioned about visiting a temple with the trophy post World Cup win, calling it 'one religion's victory lap'. 'SHAME ON TEAM INDIA! When we won the World Cup under Kapil Dev in 1983, we had Hindu Muslim Sikh and Christian in the team. We brought the trophy to our religious birth place our motherland India Bharat Hindustan Why The Hell Is The Indian Cricket Trophy is being Dragged. Why NOT a Mosque? Why NOT a Church? Why NOT a Gurudwara? This Team Represents INDIA — not Surya Kumar Yadav's or Jay Shah's Family ! Siraj never paraded it at a Mosque. Sanju never took it to a Church. latter had a major part to play and was man of the tournament. The Trophy Belongs to 1.4 BILLION Indians of EVERY Faith — NOT ONE RELIGION'S VICTORY LAP!'' he wrote.

 

Ishan Kishan's befitting reply to Kirti Azad

 

When Ishan Kishan was asked about Kirti Azad's remarks, he was visibly frustrated and lost his cool and said, ''What are you asking? Sir, we have won such a good World Cup. What should I say about what Kiri Azad said? Ask something good. See this is a good question (after some other reporter asked a question). You asked a useless question.'

 

 

Apart from this, he also expressed his feelings after winning the T20 World Cup and said, ''It is a great thing for the entire nation and we hope that we play and win the same way in the future as well... I try that more players get inspired to advance ahead.''

India won the T20 World Cup for a record third time after the Men in Blue defeated New Zealand in the finals by 96 runs at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

