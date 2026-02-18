Ishan Kishan climbs to No. 8 in T20I rankings; Abhishek Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy hold top spots; four Indian batters in top 10

Ishan Kishan has surged to No. 8 in the latest ICC T20I rankings, highlighting India’s strong presence in the format. Abhishek Sharma and Varun Chakravarthy continue to hold the No. 1 spots, while four Indian batters feature in the top 10 in a dominant showing.

As India prepares for its final group-stage match against the Netherlands, the ICC has unveiled the latest T20I rankings. Ishan Kishan has ascended to the 8th position with 732 rating points, thanks to his stellar performance against Pakistan. Now, India boasts four batters in the top 10 rankings. Leading the pack is Abhishek Sharma, who maintains the top batting position with 891 points, while Varun Chakravarthy also retains his No. 1 ranking in his category.

In the all-rounders’ rankings, Hardik Pandya holds firm at the 3rd position. Meanwhile, India is gearing up for their upcoming matches against South Africa on February 22, West Indies on February 26, and Zimbabwe on March 1 as the tournament advances into the Super-8 stage.

Ishan Kishan, India’s dynamic opener, has made a significant leap to 8th place in the latest rankings with 732 points. His rise means that four Indian batters are now among the top 10, showcasing the team’s robust presence in international cricket.

Abhishek Sharma continues to excel, keeping the No. 1 position with an impressive 891 points. Tilak Varma is in 4th place with 751 points, while Suryakumar Yadav is in 6th place with 747 points, further emphasizing India’s batting strength.

Hardik Pandya, India’s premier all-rounder, remains in 3rd place with 282 points. He made a significant impact by disrupting Pakistan’s top order during the group stage match in the T20 World Cup. Currently, he is focused on the Super 8 stage, aiming to secure a semi-final spot for India. However, Pakistan’s Saim Ayub holds the top position with 303 points.

On another note, India’s mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy continues to lead with 796 points. In contrast, Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed is in 3rd place with 734 points. Varun took two wickets against Pakistan during the group stage of the T20 World Cup 2026 on February 15.

