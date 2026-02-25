Ishan Kishan climbs to No. 5 in T20I rankings; Tilak Varma slips, Jasprit Bumrah enters top 10

Ishan Kishan has surged to No. 5 in the latest ICC T20I rankings following his impressive run, while Tilak Varma slipped to seventh place. Meanwhile, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has broken into the top 10, marking a strong rise in the updated standings.

Ishan Kishan has climbed to the fifth position in the most recent T20I rankings, according to the update released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on February 25. The left-handed batsman had previously entered the top 10 of the ICC T20I rankings for batters after a series of remarkable performances upon his return to the national team.

Abhishek Sharma remains at the top of the batter rankings, even though he has struggled with the bat, scoring only 15 runs across four matches. Phil Salt from England holds the second position.

Ishan Kishan moves up three places, while Tilak Varma drops down

Kishan has been performing well in the T20 World Cup thus far. The wicketkeeper-batter has accumulated 176 runs in five matches, making him India's second-highest run-scorer. He delivered a significant performance with a 77-run innings off just 40 balls, hitting 10 fours and three sixes.

In contrast, Tilak Varma has had a disappointing showing in the tournament, with only 107 runs in five games. This has resulted in him falling three spots to the seventh position in the latest rankings. Currently, four Indian players are featured in the top 10 of the ICC T20I rankings for batters.

Varun Chakaravarthy maintains his lead, while Jasprit Bumrah enters the top 10

Jasprit Bumrah has made his way into the top 10 of the ICC T20I bowlers' rankings, securing the eighth position. Bumrah has performed well in the T20 World Cup so far, and despite India conceding 187 runs in their defeat to South Africa, he stood out as the best bowler for the Men in Blue, achieving figures of 3/15 in four overs.

Meanwhile, Varun Chakaravarthy continues to top the T20I rankings for bowlers. The mystery spinner is India's leading wicket-taker in the tournament, with 10 wickets in five matches. Although he was expensive against South Africa, giving away 47 runs in four overs while taking a wicket, Varun has maintained an impressive economy rate of 6.81 across the five matches he has played.

Chakaravarthy and Bumrah are the only two Indian bowlers in the top 10 of the ICC T20I rankings.

