'Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav will definitely be in my T20 WC squad,' says VVS Laxman

Former India VVS Laxman is impressed with how Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav have capitalised on the opportunities presented to them and feels the duo deserve to be in India`s squad for the T20 World Cup.

"Well, it`s a very tough question because what we have seen in this series is that lot of youngsters have capitalised on their opportunities. But the way Ishan Kishan played in his debut innings and then also the way Suryakumar Yadav played, I think both of them will definitely be in my squad of 15. It`s a tough choice, but I think both of them deserve to play in the Indian squad come the World Cup," Laxman said on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

Kishan and Suryakumar made their T20I debut for India in the second game of the five-match series against England. The former scored 56 runs off just 32 balls while the latter did not get a chance to bat in the match. Suryakumar got the chance to bat in the fourth T20I and went on to play a knock of 57 runs from 31 deliveries.

On the other hand, former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar lavishly praised pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has taken the centre stage in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and guided the team to several crucial wins against England. Talking about whether Bhuvneshwar has already sealed his place in the T20 World Cup squad, Bangar said: "Without a doubt, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, if he is fit and is in form... because this team has displayed that it is obviously going to go on form.

"There is a lot of time remaining from now to the start of the World Cup. In between, there is an IPL tournament as well. So, taking into account on how the decisions have been made, I believe that there are still a lot of spots that are up for grabs. Players who were been sidelined still have a big season lined up between the World Cup selection. So, I would not like to count anybody out of the World Cup contention as yet."

India is currently gearing up for the second ODI against England, set to be played on Friday.